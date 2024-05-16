EU probes Facebook, Instagram over child protection concerns

The European Commission has opened a formal investigation into Facebook and Instagram over concerns that the platforms may "stimulate behavioral addiction" in children.

European Union regulators have opened a formal investigation into Facebook and Instagram over child protection concerns, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The European Commission said in a statement that systems of both Facebook and Instagram, including the algorithms, "may exploit the

weaknesses and inexperience of minors and cause addictive behaviour," according to a commission press release, as well as "rabbit hole" effects that "draw you in to more and more disturbing content."

The proceedings come after the Commission deemed Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta had not done enough to comply with the bloc's Digital Services Act.

More to come...

rm/ab (AFP, dpa)