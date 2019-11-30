EU pledges €15 million to Albania for earthquake relief

The European Union pledged €15 million ($16.6 million) to help the Albanian earthquake relief on Wednesday. More than 50 people died last week in the Balkan state and many buildings were destroyed.

New European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision and also said a new donors' conference would be arranged and 200 people would be sent to help with reconstruction.

"I have great respect for the Albanian people who've remained calm despite the circumstances. I want them to know that the EU is at their side with compassion AND with action," she wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of people were injured in last week's 6.4-magnitude earthquake, which was the worst Albania has experienced in decades. More than half of the country's population of 2.8 million were affected by the quake. Around 12,000 people have been left homeless.

Location of the earthquake in Albania

Prime minister 'positive' about US aid

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama left the NATO summit in London on Wednesday saying he had held "positive discussions" with US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and various European leaders about holding an international donors' conference.

The European Union is currently coordinating aid efforts in tandem with the United Nations.

Albania is not a member of the EU, but is hoping to start accession talks. German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed that Germany would aid Albania in its rebuilding efforts in remarks made on Sunday.

Rescue efforts have largely been wrapped up, while Albania now faces the long-term prospect of dealing with expensive and wide-ranging devastation and homelessness. On Tuesday, the Albanian army used remote control explosions to destroy buildings in the port town of Durres that they considered a safety hazard.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Early morning earthquake The earthquake hit shortly before shortly before 4 a.m. as people slept. Witnesses reported buildings partially collapsing around them as they woke up.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Buildings collapse Many people were trapped under the rubble when residential buildings in the towns of Thumane and Durres collapsed. One man in Kurbin died trying to escape a building by jumping out of the window.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Rescue attempts Rescue teams were racing to recover survivors, but the authorities described their work as "extremely difficult" due to high risk of more structures collapsing.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Help from Kosovo The neighboring Kosovo, which also populated mostly by Albanians, sent a contigent of vehicles and emergency responders across the border. Other Balkan countries and the EU all pledged to deploy rescuers and equipment.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Many injured By early afternoon, hundreds of people had been reported injured and scores were hospitalized. Soldiers were erecting hundreds of tents to house those who were left without safe homes.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Quake felt by millions While only Albanian authorities were reporting causalities, the quake was felt all over the Balkan Peninsula, including northern Serbia, Greece, and Bulgaria.

In pictures: Albania earthquake Worst earthquake in decades The 6.4-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful felt in the past 30 years, according to the Defense Ministry. Images of collapsed buildings suggested it may have been worse than the 1979 quake that razed a neighborhood of a northern town.



