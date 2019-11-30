 EU pledges €15 million to Albania for earthquake relief | News | DW | 04.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU pledges €15 million to Albania for earthquake relief

The EU has pledged €15 million in relief funding following an earthquake that killed 51 people and injured thousands. The Albanian prime minister is optimistic about further aid packages from the US and other countries.

A controlled explosion of a earthquake-damaged building in Durres, Albania (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Pustina)

The European Union pledged €15 million ($16.6 million) to help the Albanian earthquake relief on Wednesday. More than 50 people died last week in the Balkan state and many buildings were destroyed.

New European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision and also said a new donors' conference would be arranged and 200 people would be sent to help with reconstruction.

Read more: Albania earthquake: Tears, prayers in village near epicenter

"I have great respect for the Albanian people who've remained calm despite the circumstances. I want them to know that the EU is at their side with compassion AND with action," she wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of people were injured in last week's 6.4-magnitude earthquake, which was the worst Albania has experienced in decades. More than half of the country's population of 2.8 million were affected by the quake. Around 12,000 people have been left homeless.

Map showing the location of the earthquake in Albania

Location of the earthquake in Albania

Prime minister 'positive' about US aid

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama left the NATO summit in London on Wednesday saying he had held "positive discussions" with US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and various European leaders about holding an international donors' conference.

The European Union is currently coordinating aid efforts in tandem with the United Nations.

Albania is not a member of the EU, but is hoping to start accession talks. German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed that Germany would aid Albania in its rebuilding efforts in remarks made on Sunday.

Rescue efforts have largely been wrapped up, while Albania now faces the long-term prospect of dealing with expensive and wide-ranging devastation and homelessness. On Tuesday, the Albanian army used remote control explosions to destroy buildings in the port town of Durres that they considered a safety hazard.

  • People look at a damaged building after an earthquake in Durres, western Albania

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Early morning earthquake

    The earthquake hit shortly before shortly before 4 a.m. as people slept. Witnesses reported buildings partially collapsing around them as they woke up.

  • Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Buildings collapse

    Many people were trapped under the rubble when residential buildings in the towns of Thumane and Durres collapsed. One man in Kurbin died trying to escape a building by jumping out of the window.

  • Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Rescue attempts

    Rescue teams were racing to recover survivors, but the authorities described their work as "extremely difficult" due to high risk of more structures collapsing.

  • Kosovo trucks (Press Office of Presidency)

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Help from Kosovo

    The neighboring Kosovo, which also populated mostly by Albanians, sent a contigent of vehicles and emergency responders across the border. Other Balkan countries and the EU all pledged to deploy rescuers and equipment.

  • Emergency personnel put an injured man on a stretcher near a damaged building in Thumane

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Many injured

    By early afternoon, hundreds of people had been reported injured and scores were hospitalized. Soldiers were erecting hundreds of tents to house those who were left without safe homes.

  • A map showing Albania and the epicenter of the earthquake

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Quake felt by millions

    While only Albanian authorities were reporting causalities, the quake was felt all over the Balkan Peninsula, including northern Serbia, Greece, and Bulgaria.

  • People stand next to a damaged hotel after an earthquake, in Durres

    In pictures: Albania earthquake

    Worst earthquake in decades

    The 6.4-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful felt in the past 30 years, according to the Defense Ministry. Images of collapsed buildings suggested it may have been worse than the 1979 quake that razed a neighborhood of a northern town.


ed/sms (dpa, AP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Albania earthquake: Germany's Angela Merkel vows aid for victims

In the aftermath of Albania's deadly earthquake, Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised aid from Germany and the EU. Albania's prime minister has called for international help, saying it is "impossible to do this alone." (01.12.2019)  

Albania quake toll hits 51 as search for survivors ends

A 4-day search and rescue operation following the 6.4 magnitude quake has been declared over. Prime Minister Edi Rama promised the 4,000 residents made homeless they would be in "stronger homes" by next year. (30.11.2019)  

Albania earthquake: Rescue efforts wind down

Rescue efforts have almost finished in Albania following an earthquake that shook the country and left 49 dead. Rescuers are only continuing to search for survivors and bodies at one site, a hotel in the city of Durres. (30.11.2019)  

Albania: Biggest earthquake in decades takes deadly toll

Albania has been hit by a powerful nighttime earthquake that has killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds more. Hours later, another quake rattled Bosnia. Authorities said rescue work was "extremely difficult." (26.11.2019)  

Albania earthquake: Tears, prayers in village near epicenter

The Albanian village of Thumane experienced the worst destruction in this week's earthquake. Residents there have celebrated rescues and mourned deaths as emergency crews search the rubble for survivors. (27.11.2019)  

In pictures: Albania earthquake

Rescue workers have been working to rescue trapped residents from collapsed buildings after the country's worst earthquake in decades. (26.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Search for survivors of Albanian earthquake continues  

Rescuers race to find survivors after earthquake in Albania  

Related content

Nach dem Erdbeben in Albanien

Albania earthquake: Rescue efforts wind down 30.11.2019

Rescue efforts have almost finished in Albania following an earthquake that shook the country and left 49 dead. Rescuers are only continuing to search for survivors and bodies at one site, a hotel in the city of Durres.

EU Gipfel in Brüssel Jean-Claude Juncker bei der Ankunft

Jean-Claude Juncker: A European helmsman hands over the tiller 01.12.2019

Ursula von der Leyen has replaced Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission. As her new team gets to work, DW's Bernd Riegert looks back at Juncker's five-year term.

Search for survivors of Albanian earthquake continues 28.11.2019

Rescue workers in Albania are continuing to search for survivors after Tuesday's deadly earthquake. In the port city of Durres, many residents are sleeping outdoors in fear of aftershocks.

Advertisement