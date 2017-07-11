EU plans to expand Erasmus education program over next 7 years

The European Union plans to expand its popular Erasmus educational program, under a provisional agreement between member states and the European parliament.

Funding for the program will be increased by €26 billion ($31.5 billion). From 2021 to 2027, Erasmus is expected to triple the number of participants to 12 million people, and be significantly more inclusive.

Apart from higher education, it will cover people of all educational levels and training, and has been named Erasmus+ to reflect this.

The proposal for Erasmus+ was initiated in May 2018. The European Parliament and EU members are yet to approve this expansion.

More inclusive program

"The new, larger program for the period 2021-2027 focuses on inclusion. It enables us to support new initiatives and attract an even greater number of participants. We want to generate enthusiasm for Europe," said Anja Karliczek, German Federal Minister of Education and Research in a statement.

Petra Kammerevert, a German Member of the European Parliament and educational policy expert told DPA news agency that the program would help more students who are socially disadvantaged, handicapped, or have been excluded from such opportunities in the past.

The program also plans to include more migrants, as well as EU citizens living in remote areas.

The Erasmus program, launched 30 years ago, has allowed about 10 million EU citizens study, work, and volunteer abroad.

tg/aw (dpa, AFP)