EU plans millions of e-vehicle batteries, jobs by 2025

EU officials announced plans Friday to create millions of new jobs as industries across the continent increase capacity to supply lithium-ion batteries needed for electric vehicle production.

The 27-member bloc is depending on its European Battery Alliance to decrease reliance on batteries and other technologies imported from the US or Asia as it fulfills the Green Deal goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We expect that we will be able to cover all the industrial needs of our car manufacturers when it comes to batteries by 2025," EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told reporters.

Planned giga-factories across Europe will produce between 7 million to 8 million batteries annually, more than manufacturing plans for electric vehicles.

The EU is "now set to become the second-largest battery cell producer in the world, behind China,"said Sefcovic.

Sefcovic made the announcement after talks about the battery alliance with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Electric vehicle battery production is expected to create millions of jobs and play a central role in the EU's economic recovery

How are electric vehicles key to Europe's future?

Brussels sees the transformation of Europe's auto industry as a key driver of the continent's post-coronavirus recovery.

The bloc is currently investing €20 billion ($24 billion) in 70 projects within 12 member states to ensure battery independence. This includes the securing of supplies of key raw materials such as lithium, nickel and graphite.

By next year, the Commission hopes to adopt strict new environmental standards for batteries, including regulations on material recycling, to fend off imports of cheaper and less sustainable components that would undermine EU goals.

How many new jobs will be created?

The European Commission expects up to 4 million new jobs to be created by 2025 as a result of dozens of new industrial alliances in the battery cell business.

Le Maire said meeting this goal would require massive programs to train enough workers for the EU to catch up with rival battery makers.

"Our goal is to train and reconvert 800,000 workers between now and 2025 across the entire value chain for electric vehicles," he said by video link from Paris.

Northvolt's mammoth project Headed by a former Tesla executive, Swedish company Northvolt aims to build Europe's biggest lithium-ion battery factory, producing 32 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cells a year by 2023. The $4-billion project was granted a loan from the EU and will be built in cooperation with German industrial giant Siemens. Northvolt is carmaker BMW's preferred partner after production starts in 2020.

Tesla head start Germany US electric car pioneer Tesla, which sources its cells and batteries from its own Gigafactory, has plans to build three more such factories to accompany its first in the Nevada desert (pictured). CEO Elon Musk favors Germany as the location for its European factory. Its Germany-based Grohmann Automation division specializes in manufacturing systems for battery plants, giving Tesla a head start.

CATL thinking big in Thuringia The chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), Robin Zeng, announced plans in July to build its first battery cell production site in the eastern German state of Thuringia. The factory in Erfurt will have a capacity of 14 GWh by 2022, with carmaker BMW to source €1.5 billion worth of cells from it. China's biggest battery maker plans to create 600 new jobs there in research and elsewhere.

GSR Capital buys Nissan best-seller Chinese investment firm GSR Capital last year bought Nissan Motor's battery business Automotive Energy Supply Corp (AESC), including battery plants in Japan, the US and Britain. AESC offers cells and modules, and its battery packs (pictured) power the world's best-selling electric car, the Nissan Leaf. Under GSR management, AESC will expand in the UK, hoping to win over more European carmakers.

Priced Eastern locations Countries in Eastern Europe appear to be favored by battery makers. Samsung SDI President Jun Young-hyun (left) and Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (center) in May opened a new battery plant in Göd. The Koreans don't make cells in Hungary, but others will. Japan's GS Yuasa in Miskolc, China's SK Innovations in Komarom (launch 2020) and LG Chem in Wroclaw, Poland (launch 2019 with a capacity of 4 Gwh).

Carmakers outsourcing German carmakers are shunning the risk of producing battery cells of their own, relying primarily on cells made in Asia, which some of them — like Daimler in Kamenz, eastern Germany — assemble into battery packs. The luxury carmaker will source cells for its entire EQ electric car model range, launching in 2020, from SK Innovations and LG Chem.

Volkswagen mulls cell production Germany's Volkswagen — the world's largest carmaker by sales — is still weighing options. One being cell production of its own at its plant in Salzgitter, Germany. Another alternative to be considered by an electric vehicle strategy meeting of the board on November 16 is an alliance with South Korean cell maker SK Innovation.

Sober-minded calculations Meanwhile, Germany's biggest automotive supplier, Bosch, dropped plans to produce battery cells, saying the investment required would be too risky. "Given dynamic external market forces that can only be predicted with difficulty, it's unclear whether this investment would pay off," the firm said, after calculating it would have to invest €20 billion to secure a market share of 20 percent.

TerraE hung out to dry German efforts to establish cell production suffered a new setback in October, when TerraE — a consortium of 20 companies — failed. None of the businesses named, including Varta Microbattery Systems, Ford and StreetScooter, eventually stepped foward to fund the project. Launched in 2017, the idea was to build two foundries for 34 Gwh capacity by 2028, rivaling Tesla's Gigafactory.

Brussels powering ahead Fearing the EU auto industry could be left behind in the race, the bloc's energy commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, has launched a "Battery Alliance," offering billions of euros to fund cell manufacturing and research. Germany's newest drive is part of it. Sefcovic believes car making in Europe will be impossible "if you don't master the skills, the innovation and the research linked to batteries."



What is the European Battery Alliance?

Often dubbed "Airbus for batteries," the alliance involves dozens of companies including automakers and energy groups that are building production capacity while also vying to create next-generation power sources.

