EU penalizes Turkey over Cyprus offshore drilling

The European Union agreed political and financial sanctions against Turkey on Monday as a punishment for Ankara's persistence in gas drilling operations off Cyprus, despite repeated warnings from the bloc.

The EU's head of foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini, said that "conclusions on Turkey have been adopted and they will be made public in the coming hours."

The exact details should me made available shortly and are expected to involve a reduction in EU funding for Turkey.

In recent weeks the bloc has become increasingly frustrated with Ankara's refusal to heed warnings after what the EU views as "illegal" gas drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.

Turkey sent two vessels to carry out the practice after they discovered significant gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, off the Cypriot coast.

jsi/ng (AFP)

