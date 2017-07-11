EU Parliament approves digital COVID certificate

The European Parliament announced its authorization of the use of digital COVID certificates within the EU on Wednesday, saying that it is now up to the member states to apply the rules.

The parliament voted on Tuesday evening, passing the proposal with 553 votes for and 91 against, with 46 abstentions. The measures will come into effect from July 1 and will last for 12 months.

The proposed certificates would enable more secure travel between EU countries by validating whether someone has been fully vaccinated, tested negative for the virus or has recovered from the disease. The EU will provide €100 million ($121.9 million) for the purchasing of COVID-19 tests.

The EU parliament website said that 23 countries were "technically ready" and that nine of those were already employing some form of validation certificate.

EU seeks to restore freedom of movement

Spanish MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, who chairs the committee on civil liberties, emphasized the value of free movement for EU citizens during a plenary session on Tuesday.

"We want to send out the message to European citizens that we are doing everything we can to restore freedom of movement," he said.

Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders explained that any such certificate "will be free of charge, will be issued by all member states and will have to be accepted across Europe. It will contribute to a gradual lifting of restrictions."

The certificates will be available either in paper or digital formats and contain a QR code that authorities can scan to access information.

German MEP Birgit Sippel added that it is up to EU countries to harmonize travel rules across the block while also welcoming the certificates as a benefit for "people who travel for work, families that live in border areas, and for tourism."

Concerns over discrimination

The proposed certificates have also raised concerns about uniform freedoms for EU citizens and issues of data privacy.

MEPs highlighted the importance of non-discrimination, saying that the certificates should facilitate travel, but not end up as a back door to requiring vaccination.

However, the certificates will allow for people who have not yet been fully vaccinated to continue to travel with the application of testing and quarantines.

German Left Party MEP Cornelia Ernst said during the plenary session that "we need to defend everyone's freedoms — not just holidaymakers."