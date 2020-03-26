EU opens legal case against Poland over judicial reform

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, has launched a legal case against Poland for introducing a new disciplinary regime for judges.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Twitter that the new law in Poland "undermines judicial independence and is incompatible with the primacy of EU law."

