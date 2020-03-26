 EU opens legal case against Poland over judicial reform | News | DW | 29.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU opens legal case against Poland over judicial reform

Poland passed judicial reforms that would give the government new oversight over judges' work and careers. The European Commission fears that politicians could use the reforms to control rulings.

Polish Supreme Court

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, has launched a legal case against Poland for introducing a new disciplinary regime for judges.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Twitter that the new law in Poland "undermines judicial independence and is incompatible with the primacy of EU law." 

Read more: What are Poland's controversial judicial reforms?

More to come...

dv/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here. 

Related content

Göttin Justitia

Top EU court rejects file by Polish judges over judicial reforms 26.03.2020

Polish judges wanted the European Court of Justice to rule on the legality of the 2017 reforms. Poland's government has been on a collision course with the EU due to its overhaul of the court system for several years.

Symbolbild Panama Papers

EU split over halting bailouts for tax haven firms 29.04.2020

France, Denmark and Poland are refusing to let companies registered in offshore tax havens access financial aid from coronavirus bailout packages. But Ireland, the UK, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have other ideas.

Solidaritätskundgebung für polnische Richter

EU court orders Poland to suspend disciplinary panel for judges 08.04.2020

Critics say the body would allow the government to investigate and punish judges for their court rulings. The chamber will be suspended until the ECJ determines whether it is sufficiently independent under EU law.

Advertisement