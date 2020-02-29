 EU offers Greece migration support amid mounting refugee crisis | News | DW | 03.03.2020

News

EU offers Greece migration support amid mounting refugee crisis

The president of the European Commission has pledged millions of euros and a fresh deployment of border guards to manage a new wave of migration. The flare-up on the border follows tension between the EU and Turkey.

Migrants gesture from Turkey towards the Greek border

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday announced a series of measures to support Greece as it prepares to manage a new wave of migration.

"In the coming days and week we will work to ensure we deliver the support that is needed. The situation is not only Greece's issue to manage," said von der Leyen during a press conference in Greece. "It is the responsibility of Europe as a whole."

Turkey warns EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan allowed thousands to proceed towards Greece's border in recent days after a fresh Syrian regime offensive in Idlib triggered an exodus of refugees fleeing the fighting. The offensive included a brazen attack last week on Turkish forces in their Syrian outpost of Idlib.

Erdogan has also accused Brussels of failing to share the burden despite an EU assistance package earmarked for Ankara worth €6 billion.

"After we opened the doors, there were multiple calls saying, 'Close the doors,'" Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation on Monday. "I told them, 'It's done. It's finished. The doors are now open.' ... Hundreds of thousands have crossed, soon it will be millions."

Read more: Europe faces 'serious decision' on refugees amid Idlib catastrophe

'We will prevail'

Von der Leyen, however, said the EU would not succumb to what some observers have described as the weaponization of migration.

"Those who seek to test Europe's unity will be disappointed. We will hold the line and we will prevail," von der Leyen said. "Turkey is not an enemy and people are not just means to reach a goal. We would do well to remember both in the coming days."

Von der Leyen said Frontex would send a rapid deployment team along with 100 new borders guards to support more than 500 currently manning the land and sea borders. She also said Greece would have access to up to €700 million ($780 million) for migration management.

  • A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    On the run

    Traffic is heavy on the roads heading north through the Idlib region toward the Turkish border. Soldiers of the Assad regime are advancing from the south and east, aided by their Russian and Iranian allies. Some Syrian rebel groups are supported by Turkey, which also has soldiers of its own in the region. But ordinary people just want to reach safety.

  • Internally displaced people, who fled from Idlib, ride on a pick up truck with their belongings in Azaz, Syria

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    'Horror has multiplied'

    Almost 1 million people have been displaced since December. According to UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, "the horror has multiplied" in the past two weeks. The front lines are closing in, triggering large movements of people in the space of just a few days. Assad wants to drive the civilian population out of Idlib province, and is moving to capture this last rebel stronghold.

  • Syrian families, who have been forced to displace due to the ongoing attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia, are seen on their way to safer zones with their belongings

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    Bombed to pieces

    Maaret al-Numan and the surrounding area has been particularly badly hit by the attacks. The city has been bombed to pieces and is practically deserted. The important M5 highway runs through here, from Damascus via Aleppo to the Turkish border. Most of those fleeing are trying to make it to Turkey — but the border is closed.

  • man sits with children by the Turkish border wall at an informal camp in Kafr Lusin village

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    Waiting at the border

    Around 100 people, including 35 children, died in bombings in the first half of February alone, according to the United Nations, which has spoken of the "blatant disregard for the life and safety of civilians." This family fled to the Turkish border months ago. They're living in the Kafr Lusin refugee camp, holding on to the hope that Turkey will eventually let them in.

  • A Syrian boy stands outside a tent at an informal camp in Kafr Lusin village

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    500,000 children in need

    Out of the almost 1 million people who have fled it's estimated that around half are children. Of the rest, the majority are women. There aren't enough shacks at the Turkish border to house them all, and many refugees are living in tents. Camps are often set up in haste and are severely overcrowded. People are sleeping in doorways and on pieces of cardboard, sometimes in sub-zero temperatures.

  • Syrian Abdel Razzak Sallat sit with his family inside a tent at an informal camp for the displaced in Kafr Lusin village

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    Little food and medicine

    Those who have been able to find a tent usually share it with about a dozen family members. Medicine is running out in many of the camps, and basic food and clothing is also becoming scarce. Doctors on the ground report that many children are suffering from malnutrition, and some are even dying of starvation. The cold is also taking its toll, and some people have already frozen to death.

  • Displaced Syrian woman cooks in a classroom of a primary school turned into a makeshift refugee shelter

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    Refuge in a school

    Many children in the region can no longer go to school, so some school buildings have been repurposed. This school has been turned into a refugee shelter — sometimes, even the refugee camps are targeted in bombing raids.

  • Displaced Syrian children stand by the Turkish border wall at an informal camp in Kafr Lusin village

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    Trying to reach safety

    The illegal route across the border to Turkey is costly; hardly anyone can afford it. Smugglers are charging people up to $2,000 (about €1,800). Those who do make the attempt are risking their lives: Turkish border guards have thermal imaging cameras to help them spot people trying to cross. Sometimes they shoot at refugees who try to climb over the wall.

  • Displaced Syrians sit on the tribunes of a stadium which has been turned into a makeshift refugee shelter

    Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

    Looking for dignity

    The UN has said the situation in Idlib could be the greatest humanitarian disaster of the 21st century. No one knows whether or not there will be a ceasefire. The refugees don't care who puts an end to the war; they just want a life of safety and dignity, for themselves and for their children. A four-way summit between Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, planned for March 5, is now in jeopardy.

    Author: Diana Hodali


ls/msh (Reuters, dpa)

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster

The Syrian army, supported by Russia, is bombing the northern region of Idlib. Refugees are streaming toward the Turkish border, fleeing the continued fighting. The United Nations has warned of an imminent "bloodbath." (27.02.2020)  

