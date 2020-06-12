 EU nations sign deal for coronavirus vaccine | News | DW | 13.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU nations sign deal for coronavirus vaccine

Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands have signed a contract for pre-orders of 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine currently in development. All EU countries will be able to take part the program.

Vaccination syringe and vaccine record (picture-alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto/D. Drofitsch)

Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands signed an initial deal with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for over 300 million doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine currently still in the experimental phase, Germany's health ministry confirmed Saturday. 

Doses of the vaccine would be distributed to countries relative to their population as soon as it is ready, the ministry said, adding that all EU members can participate in the program.

The vaccine is expected to be finished by the end of 2020. 

"In order for the vaccines to be available in large numbers very quickly after their possible approval this year or next year, production capacities must be guaranteed by contract now," the ministry said.

'Rapid coordination' needed

"Many countries in the world have already secured vaccines, Europe has not yet," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said. "Rapid coordinated action by a group of member states will create added value for all EU citizens in this crisis. Together with the Commission, we want to become even faster and stronger in negotiations in the future."

Read more: Coronavirus: WHO calls for vaccine to be shared 'for public good'

Italy's health minister Robert Speranza also commented on the deal on Facebook, writing that as many as "400 million doses of the vaccine" would be available "for the entire population of Europe."

Watch video 02:38

Scientists test BCG vaccine against Coronavirus

According to the World Bank, the population of the EU is around 447 million. 

The value of the initial contract was not initial made public. 

Vaccination alliance

The German Health Ministry said the four countries had formed a vaccination alliance and that they are also in talks with other pharmaceutical companies regarding potential vaccines against COVID-19. 

The European Commission on Friday spoke out in favor of advance purchase contracts, after the EU governing body received a mandate from EU governments to make such purchases itself. 

Read more: Worldwide, researchers work on a coronavirus vaccine

As laboratories scramble to find a COVID-19 in record time—12 to 18 months instead of the standard multi-year timeline—advance payments provide for stronger investment in production. 

The vaccine from AstraZeneca, developed with the University of Oxford, is one of a handful of vaccines currently in the clinical evaluation phase, the World Health Organization said. 

The coronavirus has killed over 417,000 people around the globe. Over 7.4 million people have been infected. 

kp/rc (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Donors pledge $8.8 billion to fund global vaccine drive

The figure exceeds the original target sought by the GAVI vaccine alliance. The world's current focus may by on coronavirus, but other diseases such as measles, polio and typhoid are also being targeted. (04.06.2020)  

Germany plans coronavirus vaccine development EU alliance: report

Wary of US and Chinese efforts to secure large doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines, Germany is working with three EU states on a vaccine procurement plan. The UK is set to host a global summit on vaccine development. (04.06.2020)  

Related content

Spritze mit Impfstoff

Worldwide, researchers work on a coronavirus vaccine 12.06.2020

Researchers around the world are working overtime to create a vaccine that would bring a permanent end to the coronavirus pandemic. One German biotech company is using yeast in its efforts.

DR Kongo Mbandaka Impfstoff vorbereitet

Coronavirus: WHO calls for vaccine to be shared 'for public good' 12.06.2020

The WHO has said any coronavirus vaccine should be shared between countries as a public good, and that new mothers with COVID-19 can still breast-feed their babies. All the latest from DW here.

China Peking Neue Abriegelungen nach Corona-Ausbruch

Coronavirus latest: Fresh cluster prompts partial Beijing lockdown 13.06.2020

Eleven residential estates in the Chinese capital have been sealed off after dozens of new cases emerged, linked to a meat market. Brazil’s death toll is now the second-highest in the world. Follow DW for the latest. 

Advertisement