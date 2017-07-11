EU mulls new anti-terror measures

EU interior ministers met Friday to decide how to tackle attacks following a series of killings in Austriaand Francein recent weeks by lone-wolf attackers with links to Islamist groups.

Ministers from the 27 EU governments held talks by video call on the fifth anniversary of the Paris attacks, when gunmen went on the rampage in the French capital killing 130 people.

What measures are being discussed?

Austria and France have urged that the bloc agrees new rules on:

tightening Europe's border controls;

removing "terror content" and propaganda from the internet;

monitoring jihadi fighters who have returned to Europe.

"That's not so much about having more police officers, or sniffer dogs on the ground. It is about having more sniffer dogs on the internet, because that is where we can send the alarms, and where we can prevent attacks," said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva

Johansson.

The ministers will discuss gaining access to encrypted information from messenger services such as WhatsApp and Signal.

"I also know of the constraints related to data protection and fundamental rights, but this cannot lead to a situation in which we don't even think about how to get on the tracks of very dangerous people," said German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

Another proposal includes creating an EU training centre for imams in Europe.

"The training given to imams practicing in Europe does not sufficiently take into account our fundamental values, in particular freedom of thought and gender equality," European Council president Charles Michel (below), who chairs EU summits, wrote in a newsletter Monday.

The proposals could be approved at an EU summit next month, which is set to take place on December 10 and 11.

France commemorates 2015 Paris terror attacks — in pictures Remembering victims of 2015 attacks France marked the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Paris terror attacks with solemn memorials across the city. Over 130 people were killed by Islamic State extremists who carried out coordinated attacks at France's national stadium, the Bataclan theater and several cafes. Prime Minister Jean Castex and other French officials attended silent ceremonies, starting at the Stade de France.

France commemorates 2015 Paris terror attacks — in pictures France once again on high alert Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin took part in the memorials, paying tribute outside the Stade de France stadium. France is on high alert again following attacks in recent weeks. "We face a double-edged threat: from outside, people sent from abroad, and a grave internal threat, people who are amongst us, our enemies within. Those threats are increasing," Darmanin told franceinfo radio.

France commemorates 2015 Paris terror attacks — in pictures Socially-distanced commemorations Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other officials stood in silence, spaced far apart, outside the La Bonne Biere cafe — one of five that was hit by gunfire on November 13, 2015. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and France's partial lockdown, the public was not able to physically join this year's memorials.

France commemorates 2015 Paris terror attacks — in pictures Trauma of the Bataclan 'not forgotten' The horror of the attacks remains fresh for many survivors. "You can't just erase that from your memory," Laurent Tigrane Tovmassian, who has been treating survivors, told DW. "The only way to move forward is to accept it and incorporate it into your life. Then, you might at one point even be able to say: What doesn't kill me makes me stronger."

France commemorates 2015 Paris terror attacks — in pictures France's deadliest peacetime attack The scars left by the attacks remain visible in placard memorials across the French capital. "Today, five years on, Paris remembers," Paris Mayor Hidalgo tweeted during the memorials, adding the Latin motto of Paris: "Fluctuat Nec Mergitur" (She is rocked but does not sink). Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with AP, AFP, dpa)



Terror attacks in Europe

The flurry of proposals follows the November 2 attack in Vienna when a man who officials said had tried to join the Islamic State group shot four people to death in the Austrian capital.

In France last month, an extremist killed three people in a church in the French city of Nice, including one woman who was beheaded.

Earlier in October, a Chechen teenager beheaded a teacher near Paris because he had shown his students cartoons of Islam’s prophet Muhammad for a discussion about freedom of expression.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that "political Islam, radicalization" in Europe has become "the poison, the breeding ground for terrorism. French President Emmanuel Macron's government is planning a law to fight "separatism" aimed at rooting out those espousing radical Islam in France.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the fight against terrorism is "not about an altercation between Islam and, for example, Christianity."

jf/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)