EU mission starts Red Sea oil tanker salvage

The Sounion was attacked by Iran-backed Houthis rebels last month off the coast of Yemen. While its crew was rescued by a French ship, the rebels detonated explosives on the ship, raising fears of a massive oil spill.

An operation trying to salvage a stricken oil tanker, burning in the Red Sea for almost a month now after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, has begun, according to a European Union naval mission on Saturday.

The EU's Operation Aspides released images showing its vessels escorting three ships making their way toward the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion.

The operation aims to prevent an environmental disaster in the region.

Second salvage attempt

A Greek defense ministry source told AFP news agency that Aigaion Pelagos, a Greek-flagged tugboat, "has begun to gradually tow the tanker northwards, escorted by military vessels."

Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press confirmed the presence of three salvage vessels near the Sounion, with a warship nearby.

According to the Greek state news agency ANA-MPA, "three frigates, helicopters and a special forces unit" were involved in the salvage operation, including the Aigaion Pelagos.

Since the war in Gaza began in October, Houthi rebels have targeted over 80 vessels in the Red Sea Image: European Union's Operation Aspides via AP/picture alliance

"Despite challenging conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 400 degrees Celsius (roughly 750 degrees Fahrenheit) due to the fire, the specialized salvage team successfully secured the tanker to the Aigaion Pelagos," ANA-MPA reported.

A previous salvage attempt was aborted earlier this month because of the unsafe conditions.

Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea

The Sounion was attacked by Iran-backed Houthis rebels on August 21 while carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil.

The crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, along with four private security personnel, were rescued by a French vessel and taken to Djibouti.

The Houthis later detonated explosives on the ship, raising fears of the potential for a massive oil spill in the Red Sea — with the ship carrying more than three times more oil than was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

Since the war in Gaza began in October, Houthi rebels have targeted over 80 vessels in the Red Sea, killing at least four sailors. They say this is a response to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The Houthis claim their missiles and drones are targeting ships linked to Israel, the US, or Britain. However, many ships that have come under fire have little or no apparent connection to the conflict and obersvers question how the Houthis could possibly claim to know this, given how international and opaque the commercial shipping industry is.

An EU naval force was formed in February to protect merchant vessels in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

