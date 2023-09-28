  1. Skip to content
EU ministers meet to seek compromise on sea migration

September 28, 2023

Germany says it is ready to reach a compromise and will not stand in the way of negotiations over new regulations on migrants and refugees.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WuNj
Migrants, including 4 children, from Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan rescued in the Mediterranean Sea
Ministers have been seeking a compromise on what can be done when there is a high migrant influxImage: Vincenzo Circosta/AA/picture alliance

European Union interior ministers met in Brussels on Thursday for talks on how to handle people migrating to Europea by sea amid growing concern from member states Italy and Germany.

Berlin said it was optimistic about reviving a stalled process to share migrants across the borders of the 27-member bloc, as well as a deal with Egypt to stop people crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

What is up for discussion?

Member states and the European Parliament have been negotiating for years to agree far-reaching reforms to the bloc's common asylum system. However, paralysis in the process has left some member states frustrated.

A compromise proposal in June failed to convince right-wing hardliners and Germany's more progressive government who were unhappy that it would allow member states to lower the protection standards for migrants.

This would be the case particularly when there was a high number of migrants arriving in a country.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said she was optimistic about a compromise that her government would be ready to back.

Late-night talks were held on Wednesday after Berlin, which some have blamed for holding up the process, signaled that it might be willing to compromise on the issue.

Faeser said there needed to be a strict mechanism on how member states could declare a crisis and introduce emergency protocols when there were large numbers of migrant arrivals.

"We have already come very far in the negotiations overnight. So I am very confident that, in the end, we will have a good result today," Faeser said as she arrived at a meeting.

Germany sees rising migration at Polish border

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson also expressed optimism on Thursday.

"Hopefully today they can agree on the last piece of the pact," Johansson said as she arrived for the meeting.

Italy and Germany sound alarm

Faeser on Wednesday announced border checks with neighboring Poland and the Czech Republic after Germany noted a rise of nearly 80% in asylum claims this year.

All three countries are part of the Schengen common visa area which allows people to cross borders with security checks, however, several countries, including Germany, have re-introduced security checks at certain border crossings.

Meanwhile, the arrival of thousands of asylum-seekers on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, which lies close to the Tunisian mainland, has heightened the urgency to agree on a revised pact on migration and asylum.

The bloc's ministers are to discuss a deal with Egypt that would stop more people leaving the southern shores of the Mediterranean. However, critics have said a recent similar agreement with Tunisia falls short on human rights.

The deal has drawn criticism from some quarters because of the way the North African country has treated migrants.

The leader of the main center-right grouping in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, told DW there is "no alternative" to a controversial agreement with Tunisia.

When asked whether he was bothered by the mounting evidence of migrants being treated in an abusive way, Weber said: "That is bothering us, totally, absolutely."

"I spoke also about these issues with the partners there. But again, what is the alternative to find a common approach?"

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ride a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, as thousands flee the region after Baku took control last week
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Republic' to be dissolved by January 2024

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
