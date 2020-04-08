 EU ministers make breakthrough on coronavirus economic response | News | DW | 09.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU ministers make breakthrough on coronavirus economic response

Finance ministers of eurozone countries reached an "excellent accord" on fighting the pandemic-triggered recession. Europe has proven itself to be "a match" for the crisis, said French representative Bruno La Maire.

The Netherlands' Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra taking part in a eurogroup finance ministers' video conference call on the Zoom platorm earlier this week. (picture-alliance/ANP/B. Maat)

After hours of talks on Thursday, representatives of 19 eurozone countries agreed to make €500 billion ($547 billion) available "immediately" to stimulate the EU economy as it struggles with the economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic.

"Excellent accord between the European finance ministers," tweeted France's Bruno La Maire.

EU heavyweights France and Germany had been working on a solution to address economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, with EU finance ministers negotiating into Thursday evening.

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz praised the decision as a "great day of European solidarity."

He said that the plan provides "three strong answers" to the crisis, including aid to small and mid-sized businesses through the European Investment Bank, short-term work programs for the labor force, and loans to affected states through the European Stability Mechanism.

Watch video 01:59

Coronavirus: Will EU members share the economic burden?

Credit lines to the European Stability Mechanism "will be available until COVID-19 crisis is over" according to a draft document cited by Reuters.

Spain's representative Nadia Calvino also said a "good deal" was reached and would provide a "triple security network for workers, companies and states."

The ministers had been unable to come up with a solution at the marathon-length talks on Wednesday, reportedly due to the Netherlands wanting tougher conditions for member states to take cheap loans.

Read more:  Opinion: EU must address pandemic's effects on economies

Pressure was on the Dutch government to accept the compromise solution presented by Berlin and Paris.

The EU countries had been at odds on whether or not the loans should be conditioned on financial reforms. The EU states were also at loggerheads on how to finance the fund itself, with Italy, Spain, France and other, mostly southern EU countries, wanting a joint "coronabonds" borrowing scheme that Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria opposed. 

The European Investment Bank will now support EU companies with €200 billions in loans, according to eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno. The EU leaders would try to have ESM crisis support operational in two weeks, he added.

Read more:  Coronabonds and the idea of European financial unity

Earlier on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had rejected the joint borrowing initiative, telling members of her conservative political bloc there was no "political consensus" for it. However, she also told them she had been in contact with France's Emmanuel Macron, the Netherlands' Rutte and Italy's Giuseppe Conte, saying that a compromise solution was "very close."

dj/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Coronavirus shakes foundations of the European Union

The unity of EU members faces a new, painful test with the coronavirus crisis. If the bloc fails to stand up to it, the entire project might "lose its foundations," warned Italy's Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte. (28.03.2020)  

Related content

EU-Finanzministertreffen per Videoschalte

EU fails to agree on coronavirus recovery deal  08.04.2020

EU leaders are torn between options to save member states' economies from the fallout of the pandemic. Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said he is committed to a robust recovery plan.

EU-Finanzministertreffen per Videoschalte

Opinion: EU must address pandemic's effects on economies 08.04.2020

Eurozone finance ministers broke off talks on measures to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on national economies. This is no ordinary EU drama, DW's Bernd Riegert writes: This time, there is much at stake.

Belgien Brüssel Eurozeichen im Gegenlicht

ESM, Coronabonds or 'Marshall Plan:' How the EU could manage the Coronavirus fallout 07.04.2020

The EU, Eurogroup and member states have put forward several proposals to deal with the economic cost of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But some are more controversial than others. DW examines the options on the table.

Advertisement