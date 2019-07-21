EU ministers fail to reach migration agreement

European Union ministers were unable to come to an agreement on Monday on a way to deal with migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.

Interior and foreign ministers, as well as officials from the European Commission and the United Nations' refugee agency, met in Paris in an effort to find a mechanism which would enable refugees to be equally distributed across the continent.

The informal meeting failed to reach its objective, yet Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed that some progress had been made.

"I think that we have not yet reached our goal, but we have managed to get much further than we have been before," Maas said.

"The haggling around rescues in the Mediterranean has to be ended," Maas said, adding that a "coalition of the willing" was required.

French President Emmanuel Macron remained upbeat as he declared 14 EU countries had agreed to a "solidarity" mechanism.

"The conclusion of this morning's meeting is that, in principle, 14 member states, at this stage, have expressed their agreement with the Franco-German document," Macron said. Eight had "actively engaged their participation," he added.

The French president has also asked the Libyan government to ensure measures are taken to guarantee the safety of migrants.

Watch video 04:33 Share Lampedusa: Fight for safe haven Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LmD5 Lampedusa: Front line in fight over EU migration policy

NGOs slam the EU

The EU's inability to find a solution to the crisis was met with heavy criticism from NGOs.

Charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) said the EU's stance towards people fleeing Libya was resulting in "organized human suffering on an industrial scale."

Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said it was doing all it could in the face of intense opposition from some EU countries.

"Every effort is made to scare and to prevent ships from doing their job," Frederic Penard, head of operations at the NGO, told a press conference in Paris.

Penard added in a statement: "European states are targeting civilian ships with an intense campaign of criminalization."

Libya has been racked with conflict and become a key transit point for migrants and refugees seeking to cross into Europe on unsafe boats.

Attempts by charity ships to rescue migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean have angered Italy, which has taken a hard-line in refusing to allow ships carrying migrants from docking in Italian ports.

Last month, Italian authorities detained the German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 charity boat, Carola Rackete, after she hit an Italian ship while docking without permission in the port of Lampedusa. rescued migrants on board.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini branded Rackete a "rich and spoilt German communist."

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch 'Sea-Watch 3 saves lives' 3,000 people joined the solidarity rally with Sea-Watch in Germany's port city of Hamburg. The German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel, Carola Rackete, has been charged in Italy for docking her vessel at the port of Lampedusa despite an order from the the government banning new refugees from being allowed on Italian soil.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Local hero Despite earning the ire of the Italian government, for many at home Rackete is a hero for saving the lives of asylum-seekers during the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. On top of criticizing Italy's anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Rackete has also criticized his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Nationwide rallies Demonstrations were also held in Bonn, Münster, Frankfurt, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Bremen, and here in Cologne. About 7,000 people attended the Cologne rally in opposition to attempts from nationalist governments to close their ports to rescued migrants.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch 'Sea-bridge' Seebrücke, or 'Sea-bridge', is the name of the organization that called Saturday's protests. "Seebrücke makes harbors safe," this banner in Cologne declares.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch Protest in Seehofer's backyard In Munich in Bavaria, the state Interior Minister Horst Seehofer used to be premier of, thousands of citizens demanded Germany support the rescue and safety of refugees. Seehofer has been one of the few in Germany's federal government to take a hard-line immigration stance in recent years.

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch On Merkel's doorstep In Berlin, the demonstrators brought their protest to the doors of the federal Chancellery building. Chancellor Angela Merkel has not weighed in on the plight of Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete, who is preparing to sue Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for slander. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



jsi/amp (dap, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.