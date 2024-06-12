  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Middle East crisisRussia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
BusinessLatin America

EU-Mercosur trade pact faces crunch time at key summit

Dagmar Zindel
December 6, 2024

South America's trade bloc and the EU are aiming to push through a controversial pact to create the world's biggest free-trade zone. But while Germany and Spain are in favor, strong resistance is threating to derail it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nqH1
Skip next section More on Business from Latin America

More on Business from Latin America

General view of the Staatsolie refinery owned by Suriname State Oil Company in Wanica

South America: Drilling divides an oil-rich continent

It's one of the most oil-rich regions in the world. Now, South America is at a crossroads.
BusinessNovember 16, 202311:35 min
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

Economic turmoil dominates Argentina's election - Three candidates face-off for Argentina presidency
BusinessOctober 20, 202312:30 min
Sendung Global 3000 Chile Wasserprivatisierung

How water privatization harms the poor

Water is privatized in Chile, which often leaves the poor high and dry.
BusinessDecember 4, 202105:26 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

Russland | Rubel | Geldscheine

Russia's economy under pressure as ruble weakens

The Russian rube has depreciated amid fresh US sanctions and mounting challenges for Putin to manage his war economy.
BusinessNovember 29, 202402:21 min
Gold coins with the Bitcoin logo to represent the cryptocurrency

Why has bitcoin reached a new high?

Ever since Donald Trump won last week's election, Bitcoin has been going through the roof.
BusinessNovember 11, 202402:01 min
Wirtschaftsnobelpreis 2024 Stockholm

'Inclusive institutions key to nations' economic success'

DW's Janelle Dumalaon sat down Nobel Prize winner James Robinson to find out why some nations succeed and some fail
BusinessNovember 4, 202412:17 min
Show more