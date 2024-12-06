EU-Mercosur deal met with celebration and anger

France and many European farmers' unions oppose the huge but controversial trade deal. At the same time, Germany, Spain, Argentina and Brazil have hailed the agreement.

The European Union has concluded a huge but controversial deal with four South American countries that would create a free-trade zone encompassing over 700 million people.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced the Mercosur deal on Friday, describing it as a "win-win agreement." The deal has meanwhile been met with rejection from Paris and European farmers unions.

The EU-Mercosur deal is still pending the approval of at least 15 of the EU's 27-member-states as well as the European Parliament.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.

rmt/ab (AFP, Reuters)