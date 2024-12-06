EU-Mercosur deal met with celebration and anger

TradeEurope
EU-Mercosur deal met with celebration and angerDecember 6, 2024
The European Union has concluded a huge but controversial deal with four South American countries that would create a free-trade zone encompassing over 700 million people.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced the Mercosur deal on Friday, describing it as a "win-win agreement." The deal has meanwhile been met with rejection from Paris and European farmers unions.
The EU-Mercosur deal is still pending the approval of at least 15 of the EU's 27-member-states as well as the European Parliament.
rmt/ab (AFP, Reuters)