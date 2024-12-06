  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Middle East crisisRussia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
TradeEurope

EU-Mercosur deal met with celebration and anger

December 6, 2024

France and many European farmers' unions oppose the huge but controversial trade deal. At the same time, Germany, Spain, Argentina and Brazil have hailed the agreement.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nr1i
(L/R) Argentina's President Javier Milei, Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Paraguay's President Santiago Pena pose for the family picture of the LXV Mercosur Summit in Montevideo on December 6, 2024.
European Commission chief von der Leyen (center) hailed the deal as a 'win-win agreement'Image: EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images

The European Union has concluded a huge but controversial deal with four South American countries that would create a free-trade zone encompassing over 700 million people.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced the Mercosur deal on Friday, describing it as a "win-win agreement." The deal has meanwhile been met with rejection from Paris and European farmers unions.

The EU-Mercosur deal is still pending the approval of at least 15 of the EU's 27-member-states as well as the European Parliament.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.

rmt/ab (AFP, Reuters)