 EU members split over top job appointments | News | DW | 21.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU members split over top job appointments

EU leaders have failed to agree on key appointments to the bloc's most prestigious jobs, deferring their decision until the end of the month. Amid complex political horse trading, the task appears far from simple.

Heads of State or Government of the European Union (EU) Summit held in Brussels (picture-alliance/Anadolu Agency/D. Aydemir )

Leaders of the European Union's 28 member states on Thursday struggled to break thedeadlock over the bloc's key leadership positions.

Heads of government were gathered to decide on five top jobs — most notably who should succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next president of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch.

But despite talks extending into the early hours of Friday, the leaders deferred any decision on the posts until June 30.

"There was no majority on any candidate," said EU Council President Donald Tusk. "The European Council agreed that there has to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU."

Juncker himself said he was confident that a solution would be found, although the task would not be easy. "I don't expect that. But it has to be done," said Juncker.

Favorite to replace Juncker is German EU lawmaker Manfred Weber, whose center-right European People's Party (EPP) is the largest grouping in the European Parliament. However, the EPP lost seats in last month's European elections, making it more difficult to form a majority in parliament who would be in favor of the Bavarian.

Read more: Manfred Weber: Merkel's pick to head European Commission

Ahead of the meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they were in favor of a delay to avoid any hasty decisions being made. Weber is favored by Merkel but has not yet won the backing of Emmanuel Macron, who hassuggested the German chancellor should take the job herself

  • Manfred Weber

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Manfred Weber (EPP)

    The center-right European People's Party (EPP) — the largest faction in the European Parliament — has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Though considered the front-runner, Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

  • Frans Timmermans

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Frans Timmermans (S&D)

    Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

  • Jan Zahradil (imago/Belga)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Jan Zahradil (ECR)

    The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. Zahradil, 65, is affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a session of the European Parliament and for once running 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) across the Czech Republic for charity.

  • Margrethe Vestager (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Margrethe Vestager (ALDE)

    Margrethe Vestager, 51, is one of seven lead candidates for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats. As the current EU commissioner for competition, the Danish MEP has taken on corporations like Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. It's also been said that she served as the inspiration for the main character in Borgen, a Danish series where a woman becomes Denmark's first female leader.

  • Dutch Green MEP Bas Eickhout (picture-alliance/dpa/W. von Dewitz)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA)

    The Greens/EFA is the seventh largest group in European Parliament, so the Dutchman is a long shot to become European Commission president. The 42-year-old MEP, who along with Germany's Ska Keller is representing the group, said he joined the race to "make sure the Green vision is being heard." He has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

  • Violeta Tomic (picture-alliance/ANP/M. van Hoom)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Violeta Tomic (GUE/NGL)

    The EU's left-wing groups will be headed by Belgian trade unionist Nico Cue and Violeta Tomic (at left). Tomic is a deputy in Slovenia's National Assembly, best known as a TV presenter and actress. She entered into politics in 2014 and has been an advocate for LGBT rights and stronger citizens' rights in Europe.

    Author: Keith Walker


Who are the main candidates for president?

  • Germany's Manfred Weber, a member of the CSU — Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats and leader of the EPP group in the European parliament
  • Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, a Dutch politician with the Socialists
  • EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a Danish liberal from the Renew Europe group
  • Another possibility is EU Brexit negotiator and French politician Michel Barnier, an EPP member

What other roles are up for grabs?

EU leaders must decide on successors to Tusk, and to Federica Mogherini as the bloc's foreign policy chief.

They'll also be choosing a new head of the European Central Bank (ECB) to replace current incumbent Mario Draghi, and the successor to Antonio Tajani as president of the European Parliament.

rc/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France, Germany spar over EU leadership

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are at odds over the best candidate to lead the European Commission. The German chancellor backs center-right Manfred Weber, but the French president has other ideas. (28.05.2019)  

German EU election results ramp up pressure on Merkel's coalition

Germany's major parties have slumped again in the elections for the European Parliament, with the Social Democrats particularly hard-hit. The result could potentially accelerate Chancellor Angela Merkel's departure. (26.05.2019)  

EU leaders wrangle over top jobs

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to try and agree on who should fill the bloc's top posts. Berlin and Paris are at odds over who is best equipped to take the reins amid challenges such as Brexit and climate change. (20.06.2019)  

Manfred Weber reelected leader of conservative EPP in European Parliament

The German lawmaker has negotiated a minor hurdle in his bid for Europe's top job. But France still opposes his aim of becoming European Commission president. (05.06.2019)  

Manfred Weber: Merkel's pick to head European Commission

It's Munich versus Maastricht in the battle to be the EU's chief executive. Manfred Weber, an MEP from Bavaria's Christian Social Union, is debating his center-left rival from the Netherlands, Frans Timmermans. (07.05.2019)  

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

Manfred Weber, the conservative candidate for the EU Parliament elections in May, is considered the front-runner in the race to lead the European Commission. DW takes a closer look at him, and the other candidates. (03.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Europawahl l EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker mahnt die Europäer l Brüssel

Juncker criticizes Italy's excessive deficit as EU penalties loom 11.06.2019

The European Commission president has said Italy is moving in an "unsound direction" regarding public debt. Jean-Claude Juncker warned Rome to rethink, though Italy's leaders appear divided.

Europawahl - Berlin AfD Jörg Meuthen

How will the far-right AfD party shape the European Parliament? 16.06.2019

Germany's right-wing populist AfD party will only have limited influence in the European Parliament. But its lawmakers hope to learn from more seasoned populist leaders.

Die Partei

Germany's 'Die Partei' takes satire to the European Parliament 07.06.2019

After lampooning Germany's traditional parties in the EU elections, the satirical party Die Partei is sending two representatives to Brussels. But when things get serious, where do the jokes end and the politics start?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  