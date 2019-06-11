EU members split over top job appointments

EU leaders have failed to agree on key appointments to the bloc's most prestigious jobs, deferring their decision until the end of the month. Amid complex political horse trading, the task appears far from simple.
Leaders of the European Union's 28 member states on Thursday struggled to break thedeadlock over the bloc's key leadership positions.
Heads of government were gathered to decide on five top jobs — most notably who should succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next president of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch.
But despite talks extending into the early hours of Friday, the leaders deferred any decision on the posts until June 30.
"There was no majority on any candidate," said EU Council President Donald Tusk. "The European Council agreed that there has to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU."
Juncker himself said he was confident that a solution would be found, although the task would not be easy. "I don't expect that. But it has to be done," said Juncker.
Favorite to replace Juncker is German EU lawmaker Manfred Weber, whose center-right European People's Party (EPP) is the largest grouping in the European Parliament. However, the EPP lost seats in last month's European elections, making it more difficult to form a majority in parliament who would be in favor of the Bavarian.
Ahead of the meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they were in favor of a delay to avoid any hasty decisions being made. Weber is favored by Merkel but has not yet won the backing of Emmanuel Macron, who hassuggested the German chancellor should take the job herself.
Who are the main candidates for president?
What other roles are up for grabs?
EU leaders must decide on successors to Tusk, and to Federica Mogherini as the bloc's foreign policy chief.
They'll also be choosing a new head of the European Central Bank (ECB) to replace current incumbent Mario Draghi, and the successor to Antonio Tajani as president of the European Parliament.
