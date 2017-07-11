EU Mediterranean states want 'urgent' action on climate

Southern EU states called for "urgent and ambitious global action" to tackle climate change at a one-day summit in Athens on Friday.

The leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Malta, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia, as well as the Portuguese foreign minister, attended the meeting hosted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen also attended the Athens summit.

In a joint statement, the delegates acknowledged that "the Mediterranean is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change" and is already suffering "unprecedented ecological damage and response capabilities are being stretched to the limit."

Dealing with aftermath of wildfires

The appeal comes as forest fires recently devastated large swathes of Greece and Italy, with other countries also affected.

Mitsotakis has faced harsh criticism from the public on his government's response to the weeks-long crisis, and was forced to apologize and fire two of his cabinet members last month. The prime minister has pointed to climate change as the culprit.

The world is burning Russia: No sign of relief Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

The world is burning This is no morning mist But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

The world is burning Greece: We're outta here! Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

The world is burning Acts of desperation But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

The world is burning Turkey: Threatened residential areas Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

The world is burning United States: Dixie Fire More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

The world is burning Flamme fatale In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft. Author: Claudia Dehn



In the wake of the destructive wildfires, Greece also formed a new ministry for climate change, with the authorities promising to make it a policy priority.

No mention of migration, Turkey

The statement, issued after the talks got underway, makes no mention of the other topic that was also expected to be high on the agenda — illegal immigration.

The summit was held amid fears that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan will send another wave of refugees towards the EU shores.

The EU countries in the Mediterranean region found themselves bearing the brunt of the 2015 migrant crisis due to their relative proximity to Africa and the Middle East.

Refugees from war-torn Syria and other Middle Eastern and African countries still attempt to sail to Greek and Italian islands, or enter Slovenian and Croatian territory on foot after traversing the so-called Balkan route.

The statement also did not comment on Greece's open disputes with Turkey, a key partner in curbing illegal migration which nevertheless clashes with Athens over Cyprus and in the matters of energy exploration in the Mediterranean.

The loose alliance of Mediterranean countries, known as Med7, was created almost ten years ago by Cyprus, France, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain, with Adriatic states Croatia and Slovenia joining the meeting for the first time this year.

