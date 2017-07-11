EU Mediterranean countries talk climate change, Afghanistan

Southern EU states were discussing illegal immigration at a one-day summit in Athens on Friday, amid fears that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan will send another wave of refugees towards the EU shores.

The leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Malta, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia, as well as the Portuguese foreign minister, attended the meeting hosted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Most of those countries found themselves bearing the brunt of the 2015 migrant crisis due to their relative proximity to Africa and the Middle East.

Refugees from war-torn Syria and other Middle Eastern and African countries still attempt to sail to Greek and Italian islands, or enter Slovenian and Croatian territory on foot after traversing the so-called Balkan route.

What about climate change?

EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen also traveled to Athens to discuss climate change with the EU leaders, another pressing topic in the region recently devastated by forest fires.

By the end of the meeting, the nine countries are expected to give out a declaration "which sets out clearly the priorities of all countries of the European Mediterranean towards climate change," Greek PM Mitsotakis said.

The world is burning Russia: No sign of relief Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

The world is burning This is no morning mist But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

The world is burning Greece: We're outta here! Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

The world is burning Acts of desperation But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

The world is burning Turkey: Threatened residential areas Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

The world is burning United States: Dixie Fire More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

The world is burning Flamme fatale In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft. Author: Claudia Dehn



Mitsotakis has faced harsh criticism from the public on his government's response to the weeks-long crisis, and was forced to apologize and fire two of his cabinet members last month. The prime minister has pointed to climate change as the culprit.

In the wake of the destructive wildfires, Greece also formed a new ministry for climate change, with the authorities promising to make it a policy priority.

What else is on the agenda?

The delegates are also expected to discuss Greece's open disputes with Turkey, a key partner in curbing illegal migration which nevertheless clashes with Athens over Cyprus and in the matters of energy exploration in the Mediterranean.

The loose alliance of Mediterranean countries, known as Med7, was created almost ten years ago by Cyprus, France, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain, with Adriatic states Croatia and Slovenia joining the meeting for the first time this year.

dj/wd (Reuters, AFP)