EU medicines regulator approves new COVID treatments

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday authorized the use of two new COVID treatments.

What do we know so far about the COVID drugs?

Monoclonal antibody medicine Xevudy (sotrovimab), which is jointly developed by UK pharma giant GlaskoSmithKline and US firm Vir Biotechnology, "significantly reduces hospitalization and deaths in patients with one underlying condition," EMA said in a statement, citing research.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are lab generated proteins which imitate the body's reaction to infections. Xevudy is the third monoclonal antibody drug approved by the EMA.

Kineret (anakinra), which is manufactured by Stockholm-based Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, could "decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure," the agency announced in a separate press release.

Final approval for the two drugs is up to the European Commission. The EU has authorized six COVID treatments so far.

Authorizations come amid Omicron concerns

The authorizations come as the EU braces itself for a possible surge in cases from the newly discovered omicron variant of the virus. Xevudy has been found to be effective against all mutations of omicron, according to studies.

