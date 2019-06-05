EU leaders wrangle over top jobs

The EU's 28 leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday in a bid to resolve a deadlock over the bloc's key leadership positions.

The two-day summit comes nearly a month after European Parliament elections triggered a contest for five top jobs, including the next president of the European Commission.

Who are the main candidates for president?

Germany's Manfred Weber of the center-right European People's Party (EPP)

Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, a Dutch politician with the Socialists

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a Danish liberal from the Renew Europe group

Another possibility is EU Brexit negotiator and French politician Michel Barnier, an EPP member

Other names in the running include Belgium's liberal prime minister, Charles Michel, Bulgarian World Bank head Kristalina Georgieva, or outgoing Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) — the largest faction in the European Parliament — has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Though considered the front-runner, Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. Zahradil, 65, is affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a session of the European Parliament and for once running 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) across the Czech Republic for charity.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Margrethe Vestager (ALDE) Margrethe Vestager, 51, is one of seven lead candidates for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats. As the current EU commissioner for competition, the Danish MEP has taken on corporations like Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. It's also been said that she served as the inspiration for the main character in Borgen , a Danish series where a woman becomes Denmark's first female leader.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) The Greens/EFA is the seventh largest group in European Parliament, so the Dutchman is a long shot to become European Commission president. The 42-year-old MEP, who along with Germany's Ska Keller is representing the group, said he joined the race to "make sure the Green vision is being heard." He has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Violeta Tomic (GUE/NGL) The EU's left-wing groups will be headed by Belgian trade unionist Nico Cue and Violeta Tomic (at left). Tomic is a deputy in Slovenia's National Assembly, best known as a TV presenter and actress. She entered into politics in 2014 and has been an advocate for LGBT rights and stronger citizens' rights in Europe. Author: Keith Walker



A significant role: The Commission, the EU's executive arm, is a powerful body responsible for monitoring member states' budgets and proposing policies on a range of issues, including climate change, immigration, tech regulation and trade. Whoever takes over as president will lead the bloc for the next five years as it grapples with Brexit, weak economic growth, the rise of euroskeptic sentiment and other major challenges.

Why is there an impasse?

The main issue is that, after weeks of talks, the four dominant groups in the new European Parliament — the conservatives, socialists, liberals and the greens — haven't been able to agree on a compromise candidate to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as commission head. The EPP, which came first in the elections, says its candidate, Weber, has the strongest claim. But while the Bavarian conservative is backed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, critics cite his lack of experience leading a government. French President Emmanuel Macron and others, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, are firmly opposed to him.

What other jobs are up for grabs?

Other posts that will soon be vacated include the EU foreign policy chief, the president of the European Central Bank, speaker of the European Parliament, and the head of the European Council. Leaders are aiming to put forward at least two women for the jobs, while also taking political affiliation and the needs of different EU regions into account.

'Cautiously optimistic'

"There are different views, different interests, but also a common will to finalize this process before the first session of the European Parliament," on July 2, European Council President Donald Tusk said in an invitation letter to the 28 leaders ahead of the summit.

"I remain cautiously optimistic, as those I have spoken to have expressed determination to decide swiftly."

An EU official close to the summit preparations told DW: "We have a 100% chance of finding a solution by early July."

But other sources cited by news agencies said it may be too soon to hope for a deal because of the deadlock between France and Germany.

"Nothing will get done without a Franco-German deal," an aide to Macron told Reuters. "We need to be able to cross out the names of those who don't produce ... consensus."

What are the next steps?

Candidates can only be approved if they have the support of at least 21 of the 28 EU leaders, as well as backing from a majority in the new 751-seat parliament. If no compromise candidate emerges at the Brussels summit, talks are expected to continue next week ahead of the first parliamentary session on July 2.

What else is on the summit agenda?

EU leaders will also debate whether to set a goal of going carbon neutral by 2050. Member states are divided over the impact a net-zero emissions target could have on European competitiveness and jobs. Germany is pushing for an agreement, but Poland and the Czech Republic are among those opposing the policy.

On Friday, leaders will discuss eurozone reforms and Brexit — this time without outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. They are expected to reiterate that the Brexit treaty cannot be renegotiated regardless of who is elected the next British leader.

nm/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

