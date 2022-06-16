 EU leaders′ visit ′more than symbolism:′ DW′s Michaela Kuefner | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 16.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

EU leaders' visit 'more than symbolism:' DW's Michaela Kuefner

Watch video 02:36

More in the Media Center

FILE PHOTO: Loyalist graffiti is seen with messages against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol at the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne//File Photo

EU sues UK over NIreland Protocol Law 16.06.2022

Blick auf Rohrsysteme und Absperrvorrichtungen in der Gasempfangsstation der Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 1. In Lubmin bei Greifswald endet die Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream1, durch die seit 2011 russisches Erdgas nach Deutschland fließt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

EU grapples with even less gas from Russia 15.06.2022

DW's Brussels correspondent Christine Mhundwa speaks to Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the EU.

Ukraine's EU Ambassador: 'Ukraine will get candidate status' 13.06.2022

11.06.2022 *** Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen make statements following their talks in Kyiv on June 11, 2022. - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on June 11, 2022 to discuss the country's hopes of joining the bloc, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the world not to look away from the conflict devastating his country. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine and western Balkan countries seek to join EU 13.06.2022

More from DW News

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, visit Irpin Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Scholz, Macron, Draghi in first visit to Kyiv 16.06.2022

08.06.2022 Während schwerer Kämpfe an der Front in Sjewjerodonezk in der Region Luhansk liegen ausgebrannte Autowracks am Rand eines Wegs. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 16.06.2022

This week Derrick looks at whether vaccines stop transmission of the coronavirus.

Ask Derrick: Vaccines and virus transmission 16.06.2022

The pandemic left Colombia's craftspeople with time on their hands. So many began to innovate.

Pandemic forces Colombia's artisans to rethink 16.06.2022

Read also

In this photo provided by the Royal Palace, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, center, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, second left, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, second right, Prince Moulay Rachid, the king's brother, right, and Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, left, pose before an Iftar meal, the evening meal when Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset, at the King Royal residence in Sale, Morocco, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day visit to Morocco that promises to mark an easing of diplomatic tensions centered on Morocco's disputed region of Western Sahara. (Moroccan Royal Palace via AP)

Will Spain face a gas crisis as Western Sahara conflict flares up? 16.06.2022

Madrid's U-turn on its formerly neutral stance on the conflict has enraged Algeria. Trade relations have been frozen unilaterally and a cut in gas supplies to Europe could be in the pipeline.

ABD0006_20181008 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ++ THEMENBILD ++ Illustration zum Thema Schule / Deutschklasse / Deutschförderklasse: Mit dem neuen Schuljahr starten auch die separaten Deutschförderklassen. In den Deutschförderklassen wird 15 bis 20 Wochenstunden nach eigenem Lehrplan Deutsch unterrichtet. In Fächern wie Zeichnen, Musik oder Turnen findet der Unterricht allerdings gemeinsam mit Schülern der Regelklasse statt. An Standorten mit weniger als acht außerordentlichen Schülern werden die Kinder mit Sprachproblemen allerdings wie bisher in den regulären Klassen unterrichtet. Im Bild eine Lehrerin mit einer Schülerin einer Deutschförderklasse am Freitag, 05. Oktober 2018, in Wien. ++ WIR WEISEN AUSDRÜCKLICH DARAUF HIN, DASS EINE VERWENDUNG DES BILDES AUS RECHTLICHEN GRÜNDEN AUSSCHLIESSLICH IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DEM ANGEFÜHRTEN ZWECK UND REDAKTIONELL ERFOLGEN DARF ++. - FOTO: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT

EU court rules against Austria on migrants' child benefits 16.06.2022

Austria says it has saved over €300 million since introducing a system which reduces child benefits for workers whose children live in poorer countries. But the European Court of Justice says this is unfair.

From left, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a conference at the Mariyinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Scholz, European leaders in Kyiv back Ukraine's application for EU candidate status 16.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, decried Russia's attacks during their joint trip to Ukraine.

15.06.2022 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (back) looks on as EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (L), Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek el-Molla(C), and Israeli Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar (R) sign a trilateral natural gas deal at the ministerial meeting of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) in Cairo on June 15, 2022. - The European Union wants to strengthen its energy cooperation with Israel in light of Russia's use of gas supplies to blackmail its members over the Ukraine conflict, the European Commission chief said. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

EU signs gas deal with Egypt and Israel to curb dependence on Russia 15.06.2022

"What a special moment," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said after signing the gas memorandum. Europe is looking for alternate sources of energy since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.