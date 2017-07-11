EU leaders to talk over social strategy in Porto summit

The European Union heads of state and government on Friday are set to discuss the bloc's social affairs strategy for the next decade at a high-level conference in Portugal.

The meeting comes amid a crisis triggered by the pandemic, leaving thousands of people unemployed.

The northern city of Porto will host EU chiefs and 24 of the 27 leaders, with Germany's Angela Merkel, the Netherlands' Mark Rutte and Malta's Robert Abele dialing in remotely. The conference also includes social partners and civil society.

As they gather in person for the first time this year, those attending the summit must show negative COVID-19 tests, and social distancing rules remain in place.

The leaders are also due to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference for an EU-India summit on Saturday.

What is on the agenda?

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed social issues to the top of the EU meeting agenda. Participants will discuss welfare and social protection, as well as employment and skills.

During a working dinner, EU leaders will also address proposals of suspending intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines.

The bloc was initially opposed to a waiver, arguing that it would undermine incentives for companies to produce jabs in record time in the future. The EU has also been determined to encourage investment in scientific research.

But after the United States announced backing a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver, several EU member states voiced their tentative support to at least discussing the idea.

What is the expected outcome?

European Council President Charles Michel said the leaders were expected to sign a "Porto Declaration," setting out the bloc's agenda for "Europe's digital, green and fair transition."

But several EU officials believe hopes for a strong declaration might be too optimistic, with social issues being mainly handled on a national rather than EU level.

"Having a statement is really already an achievement," German DPA news agency quoted an EU diplomat as saying.

Why the skepticism?

The conference is expected to renew commitment to implementing the European Pillar of Social Rights and reaffirm the 2017 Gothenburg summit resolutions.

But four years later, "steps towards practical implementation [of the Gothenburg resolution] are yet to be taken," head of the German Trade Union Federation Reiner Hoffmann told AFP news agency.

Ahead of the Porto summit, 11 EU governments issued a joint statement warning against too far-reaching labor market and social policy interventions.

The statement signatories included the so-called Frugal Four — Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The four states had pressured to curb increases in the EU budget and reduce the amount of joint debt used to finance a pandemic recovery fund.

It's questionable whether countries will feel able to make bold commitments against austerity after two years of reduced economic output and increased state borrowing to combat the pandemic.

