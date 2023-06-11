  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Donald Trump
EU asylum policy
Climate change
PoliticsTunisia

EU leaders set to talk migration curbs, aid in Tunisia

10 minutes ago

Top EU figures are to meet with the Tunisian president to discuss a rise in attempted migration to Europe. But Kais Saied says his economically stricken country won't act as a "border guard" for the bloc.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SRIb
Sub-Saharan African migrants outside the Tunis office of the UNHCR
Many migrants use Tunisia as a point of departure for EuropeImage: Fethi Belaid/AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are traveling to Tunisia on Sunday for talks on migration and possible financial aid with the country's president.

Their visit comes as the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, says most migrants recently registering in Italy came from the North African country, which is in the grips of a worsening economic crisis.

Ahead of the trip, Tunisian President Kais Saied said his country was not prepared to protect the borders of other countries.  

Is Tunisia slipping back into dictatorship?

What is on the talks agenda?

Although the EU delegation will discuss increased cooperation with Tunisia on economic and energy issues, a major focus of talks is likely to be the growing number of migrants seeking to enter the EU via irregular methods.

According to the Italian Interior Ministry, more than 53,800 migrants have reached Italy over the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year, up from 21,700 at the same time last year.

Most of the irregular entries came via Tunisia, the UN refugee agency UNHCR has said.

Many Tunisians are motivated to take the dangerous sea journey by their country's dire economic situation and high unemployment.  

Italy's far-right Meloni said ahead of the trip that the EU would offer aid to Tunisia to help mitigate the crisis.

"Tunisia is a priority, because destabilization in Tunisia would have serious repercussions on the stability of all Northern Africa, and those repercussions inevitably arrive here [Italy]," Meloni said on Thursday.

The EU recently struck a deal on stricter measures against "irregular migration" that critics say represents a violation of basic human rights.

The plan may still meet resistance at the European Parliament.

What is the situation in Tunisia?

On Friday, Tunisian debt was downgraded further into "junk" territory by the Fitch credit ratings agency.

The move underscores the possibility that the country could default on its loans, something that could cause state finances to collapse and lead to much hardship for the country's population.

A rescue package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been stalled for months, as Saied has refused to implement the economic reforms on which it is contingent, despite urgings from Italy and donor countries.

Saied has warned that the required reforms, which include cuts to flour and fuel subsidies and to the large public administration sector, as well as the privatization of loss-making public companies, would cause social unrest.

Meloni said that the European delegation would bring a packet of security initiatives that will pave the way for the IMF help.

tj/lo (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US plane painted with US flag, Statue of Liberty and Air Defender 23 logo

NATO: Air Defender 23 to be biggest exercise ever

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People with fuel canisters wait in line at a petrol station.

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Society16 hours ago03:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and Environment16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rammstein live in Odense, Denmark

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

MusicJune 9, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A group of Lithuanian soldiers

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

Society2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

Society2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers, speaking into a mic

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Law and Justice20 hours ago01:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

Soldiers and volunteers pose for a photo with the four Indigenous siblings who were missing after a deadly plane crash in Colombia's Solano jungle.

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Society23 hours ago01:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage