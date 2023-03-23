EU leaders set to sign off on Ukraine ammunition deal

A meeting of European Union leaders will be dominated by discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They are expected to endorse a plan to send Kyiv a million rounds of artillery shells over the year.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday are set to endorse a deal to ramp up the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's unprovoked invasion, diplomats say.

The two-day European Council summit, which is also to focus on other issues, including energy supply, will include the attendance of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a working lunch on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to address the meeting via video.

"We will, as always, reaffirm our unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine," declared Charles Michel, president of the European Council, in his invitation.

What is on the summit agenda?

The leaders of the 27 EU member states are set to sign off on a fast-track procedure to ramp up the supply of ammunition to Ukraine that was adopted during a meeting of foreign and defense ministers earlier this week.

The plan, which envisages sending 1 million rounds of artillery shells to Ukraine over the next 12 months, was mooted last month by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. It is modeled on a similar joint purchasing plan to that devised during the coronavirus pandemic to buy vaccines.

Ukraine is facing an acute crisis of ammunition shortage as it fights the invading troops sent in by its Russian neighbor. The war is widely seen as a conflict in which European liberal values are at stake.

Hungary, whose stance on the Russian invasion is ambivalent, has announced it will not take part in supplying ammunition to Ukraine, but said it will not prevent other members from doing so by vetoing the deal. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month accused the bloc of helping prolong the war by imposing sanctions on Russia and supplying Ukraine with military and financial aid.

Discussions with UN chief Guterres are expected to focus on a recently renewed deal, brokered by the world body and Turkey, that allows the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea amid the conflict.

Trade dispute with US

The leaders are also to discuss the bloc's competitiveness and its response to the $369 billion (€338.6 billion) US Inflation Reduction Act.

Following a meeting with US President Joe Biden earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there was "a striking symmetry" between the US legislation and the European Green Deal," as both aimed to fight climate change and boost investment and growth.

However, there have been European complaints that clean energy subsidies contained in the Inflation Reduction Act and other US bills will divert investment away from Europe and hurt their economies.

The current high energy prices in the bloc, partly caused by fallout from the war in Ukraine, and ways of ensuring the security of the energy supply will also be on the agenda, according to the European Council.

Boosting energy security will include phasing out dependency of Russian fossil fuels, which have long met many of industry's energy needs within the bloc, notably in Germany.

tj/es (Reuters, AP)