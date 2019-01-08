+++ EU leaders react to UK's Brexit vote - live updates +++

Politicians across the EU demanded that the UK provide clarity on Brexit after lawmakers in London voted down the divorce deal

German ministers said there would be no big changes to the deal negotiated with Prime Minister Theresa May

No one wants a "no deal Brexit," but the option is getting closer, said the EU's economy commisioner

9:00 "Please, please, please tell us finally what you want to achieve," urged German conservative Manfred Weber, the leader of the center-right bloc in the EU parliament, addressing the UK authorities.

8:52 The EU would "respond favorably" if the UK agreed to change its "red lines" for the exit talks, says the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

8:48 EU Council president Donald Tusk seemed to hint that the UK should cancel Brexit.

"If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?" he tweeted.

8:38 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the EU was "preparing for all scenarios."

"Despite this setback, it does not mean we are in a no-deal situation," he said.

8:32 EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker desribed that the agreement negotiated with Theresa May had been "the best possible deal." He also urged the UK to clarify their intentions as soon as possible.

"Time is almost up," he posted on Twitter.

8:31 The UK could still hold a second referendum that would allow it to stay in the EU, He Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told France 2 TV channel.

He also warned that "no-one wants a 'no-deal' Brexit, but we are getting close to this."

8:29 Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmeier says that no-one wanted "chaos", but there would be no major changes to the deal between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

"The substance of the deal is non-negotiable", he told the German public broadcaster ZDF.

8:14: The UK parliament should decide on the way forward after nixing Brexit deal, Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We need a solution and we need it quickly" he told the public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. "And the time for playing games is now over."