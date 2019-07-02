EU leaders pick Germany's Ursula von der Leyen to lead European Commission

Once considered a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany's defense minister is seen as a moderate choice to lead the EU's executive body. Von der Leyen would be the European Commission's first female president.
The European Council proposed German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become European Commission president, European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday.
Von der Leyen, who would be the first female Commission president if confirmed, would take over at a time when the EU is struggling with several issues, including the United Kingdom's planned exit from the bloc.
Picks for key posts
As part of a package deal:
Read more: What does the European Parliament actually do?
'Deeply disappointing'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said von der Leyen's nomination was made unanimously by EU leaders save for one abstention, herself.
Tusk said von der Leyen would have to ensure "geographic balance" with her vice presidential nominations.
Iratxe Garcia, who leads the Socialists and Democrats bloc in the European Parliament, described the nominations as "unacceptable," saying: "This proposal is deeply disappointing for us. Our group has remained firm in the defense of European democracy and the leading candidate or Spitzenkandidat process, and we don't want it to die."
More to follow…
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.