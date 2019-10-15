EU leaders leave Balkan states hanging on accession talks

Albania and North Macedonia await news from the EU summit on whether the bloc will offer them accession talks. Thursday's session, dominated by Brexit, dragged out with France leading objections to Balkan entries.
Skopje and Tirana began Friday unclear whether EU leaders gathered in Brussels would actually decide to offer them complicated accession talks or revisit the issue at a later summit.
"I hope it's possible to reach an agreement," said Prime Minister Antti Rinne of Finland, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency.
Strategic fallout
Decisions on starting accession talks, which does not guarantee EU membership, had been elevated to summit level after objector France had on Tuesday vetoed a go-ahead being made solely by EU ministers at a pre-summit meeting.
Backing French President Emmanuel Macron's stance had been the Netherlands and Denmark.
France argues that the accession process itself needs reform and that North Macedonia and Albania should wait until this occurs while citing persisting corruption and rule-of-law issues in Hungary and Romania.
They joined the bloc in 2004 and 2007 respectively.
'Enormous benefits'
Critics within the EU warn that dashing hopes of a start for the two Balkan nations — after they instituted reforms — could fuel nationalism and prompt trade and political overtures from Russia, Turkey and China.
Incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen urged EU leaders not to exclude the aspirants, saying North Macedonia and Albania had made "enormous efforts to meet European norms."
"I would very much like them to receive a positive signal," said von der Leyen.
Name change
Endorsing North Macedonia, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said that Skopje had done a "lot" by changing its name from Macedonia to appease Greece — and thereby taking a step toward also joining NATO.
"It changed the country's name, it changed its constitution and it did everything to receive an invitation, so I think the absence of decision will have serious political consequences," said Nauseda.
Albania, which has carried out a judicial overhaul, still faces skepticism from France, the Netherlands and Denmark over the scale of reform progress.
At a meeting with Macron in Toulouse on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged his desire to reform the accession process.
However, on Thursday, she spoke in favor of membership prospects for both Balkan nations.
ipj/rt (AFP, dpa)
