EU leaders issue first joint call for cease-fire in Gaza

Craig Crowther03/22/2024March 22, 2024European Union leaders meeting in Brussels have for the first time issued a joint statement calling for an immediate humanitarian pause in Gaza. They also discussed a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to fund more weapons for Ukraine.