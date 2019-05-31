EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 carbon neutral climate target

European Union leaders failed to unanimously agree to a proposed 2050 target date for achieving net carbon neutrality in the bloc, according to several reports on Thursday.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were among those who opposed the move, Reuters and DPA reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The final summit statement reportedly states that the bloc will strive to become carbon neutral in line with the Paris Agreement.

The ambitious 2050 goal, however, has been reportedly moved to a footnote of the text.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier on Thursday that he couldn't support the target unless the bloc agreed to compensate its poorer member-states to help them meet the goal.

