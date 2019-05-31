 EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 carbon neutral climate target | News | DW | 20.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 carbon neutral climate target

A proposal for the European Union to go carbon neutral by 2050 failed to garner unanimous support at a leaders summit in Brussels. Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic reportedly opposed the goal.

Smoke at a power plant in Münster, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

European Union leaders failed to unanimously agree to a proposed 2050 target date for achieving net carbon neutrality in the bloc, according to several reports on Thursday.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were among those who opposed the move, Reuters and DPA reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The final summit statement reportedly states that the bloc will strive to become carbon neutral in line with the Paris Agreement.

The ambitious 2050 goal, however, has been reportedly moved to a footnote of the text.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier on Thursday that he couldn't support the target unless the bloc agreed to compensate its poorer member-states to help them meet the goal.

More to follow...

rs/sms  (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Related content

Ökostrom vs konventioneller Strom Windrad Kohlekraftwerk Overlay

Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean? 31.05.2019

The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon.

Offshore-Windpark alpha ventus

EU Commission finds national climate plans insufficient 18.06.2019

The EU executive has said national plans for renewables and energy efficiency fell short of the bloc's goals. The deficiency may undermine its ability to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% compared to 1990 levels.

Langeoog

EU top court throws out citizens' climate suit 22.05.2019

The European Court of Justice ruled that individuals cannot sue the EU over inaction in the climate crisis. Lawyers for the "People's Climate Case" have vowed to appeal the decision.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  