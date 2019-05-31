 EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 carbon neutral climate target | News | DW | 20.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 carbon neutral climate target

A proposal for the European Union to go carbon neutral by 2050 failed to garner unanimous support at a leaders summit in Brussels. The target date has been relegated to a footnote on the final summit statement.

Smoke at a power plant in Münster, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

European Union leaders failed to unanimously agree to a proposed 2050 target date for achieving net carbon neutrality in the bloc, according to several reports on Thursday.

Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Estonia were among those who opposed the move, Reuters and DPA reported, citing diplomatic sources.

A draft of the final summit statement reportedly states that the bloc will strive to become carbon neutral in line with the Paris Agreement. The ambitious 2050 goal, however, has been reportedly moved to a footnote of the text.

The note does mention that a majority of the EU's 28 member-states support the move, which would see them cut emissions and implement measures to offset greenhouse gas emissions such as planting trees and using carbon capture technology. 

Watch video 02:18

Video explainer: Can CO2 be stored?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her support of the 2050 target earlier on Thursday, but it wasn't enough to convince skeptical leaders.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he couldn't support the measure unless the bloc agreed to compensate its poorer member-states to help them meet the goal. Many eastern European countries continue to rely heavily on fossil fuels such as coal.

The EU's push for carbon neutrality comes amid growing demand from the public for governments to do more to fight climate change and after voters boosted support for green parties in European Parliament elections last month.

EU extends Russia sanctions

Leaders at the summit were able to unanimously agree to extending economic sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict, according to European Council President Donald Tusk's spokesperson.

"Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of a lack of Minsk Agreements implementation," tweeted spokesman Preben Aman, referring to a stalled 2015 peace deal.

The EU first adopted the sanctions against Russia in 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The bloc has tied lifting sanctions against Moscow with making progress on the peace agreement — which calls for an unconditional ceasefire among other measures.

The sanctions put curbs on Russia's financial, energy and defense sectors as well as limit access to EU markets.

Watch video 01:59

Explainer: Nuclear power to the rescue (of the climate)?

rs/sms  (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean?

The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon. (31.05.2019)  

Merkel remains cautious on Macron's carbon neutrality plan

Pressure from the world's children to avert a climate catastrophe should be taken seriously, Chancellor Angela Merkel has told a Berlin conference. She stayed coy on calls for EU carbon dioxide neutrality by 2050. (14.05.2019)  

Vladimir Putin: Sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia

President Vladimir Putin has fielded a string of complaints from Russian citizens during his annual televised call-in show. Western sanctions and falling incomes have seen the Russian leader's popularity slide. (20.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Video explainer: Can CO2 be stored?  

Explainer: Nuclear power to the rescue (of the climate)?  

Related content

Ökostrom vs konventioneller Strom Windrad Kohlekraftwerk Overlay

Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean? 31.05.2019

The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon.

Offshore-Windpark alpha ventus

EU Commission finds national climate plans insufficient 18.06.2019

The EU executive has said national plans for renewables and energy efficiency fell short of the bloc's goals. The deficiency may undermine its ability to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% compared to 1990 levels.

Langeoog

EU top court throws out citizens' climate suit 22.05.2019

The European Court of Justice ruled that individuals cannot sue the EU over inaction in the climate crisis. Lawyers for the "People's Climate Case" have vowed to appeal the decision.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  