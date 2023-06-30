  1. Skip to content
EU leaders agree to cut reliance on China

Published 6 hours agolast updated 51 minutes ago

EU leaders at the Brussels summit also called on China to press Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine. But they failed to agree on a plan to distribute migrants in the bloc, after it was blocked by Poland and Hungary.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TG98
EU leaders talk to a crowd of reporters as they arrive to the summit in Brussels
The bloc's 27 members have struggled to agree on a statement taking stock of an earlier migration dealImage: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

European Union leaders pledged to reduce their economic dependence on China, as they concluded a two-day summit in Brussels on Friday.

The bloc's leaders vowed to pursue a mutually beneficial economic relationship with Beijing that would "continue to reduce critical dependencies and vulnerabilities," they said in a joint statement. 

"We must prevent strategic dependencies. It will take a few years for companies to diversify, but it will remain an economic cooperation which is also necessary in terms of climate policies and food security," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

He described the process as "de-risking," stressing that it is mainly a long-term task for companies rather than countries.

"It is about not putting all eggs into one basket," he explained, adding that companies have already started the process.

EU bloc members also called on China to press Russia to end the Ukraine conflict.

EU reviews relationship with China

What else was discussed at the summit?

The summit ended without an agreement on a plan to distribute migrants fairly across the bloc's member states.

EU members failed to reach consensus on a statement taking stock of a recent migration deal, after both Poland and Hungary blocked it, the German DPA news agency reported, citing EU diplomats.

Migration has been a strong point of contention across the bloc for years. Countries including Italy and Greece argue that they bear the brunt of taking in most migrants arriving via the Mediterranean on rickety boats.

The recent deal stipulates that EU members should share out the number of refugees arriving in the bloc, or pay compensation.

Both Poland and Hungary were outvoted earlier this month when the bloc agreed on the deal.

EU summit kicks off with focus on Russian turmoil

What is the disagreement about?

The governments in Warsaw and Budapest do not want to take in more refugees. Poland has already taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Ahead of the summit. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged to veto any plans that could force countries into taking in refugees. He stressed Warsaw would not be forced to accept the bloc's new migration rules.

"An attack on Europe is underway. Europe's borders are not secure. The safety of the inhabitants of our continent is at stake," Morawiecki said in a video statement. He said he would propose "a plan for secure borders" to the leaders.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, arrives and speaks at an EU summit at the European Council building
Morawiecki opposes plans that could force countries to take in refugeesImage: Virginia Mayo/dpa/picture alliance

Meanwhile, a political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Twitter on Thursday night that his country and Poland were a "duo [that] fights and resists together."

Poland and Hungary, alongside the Czech Republic, had rejected in 2015 a spur-of-the-moment EU proposal to use a quota to share out refugees, as the continent was facing a massive influx of asylum-seekers from Syria. In 2020, the bloc's top court ruled that they had failed to respect its laws.

rmt/dj (AP, dpa, Reuters)

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg

ECJ: Hungary broke EU asylum law by hindering process

ECJ: Hungary broke EU asylum law by hindering process

The EU's top court said a law enacted by Budapest during the pandemic meant migrants were deprived of "easy and rapid access" to asylum procedures.
PoliticsJune 23, 2023
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu wears a tie and gestures with his hands

Taiwan's Wu wants 'more European voices' to caution China against aggression

Taiwan's Wu wants 'more European voices' to caution China against aggression

Taiwan's foreign minister told DW that he hopes "more European voices" will caution China against aggression toward the island. Taipei is also pushing for an EU investment deal, but Brussels says that's not on the cards.
PoliticsJune 18, 2023
Deutschland Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock und der chinesische Außenminister Qin Gang treffen sich in Berlin

Germany's Baerbock says China can help end Ukraine war

Germany's Baerbock says China can help end Ukraine war

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Beijing to take a clear stance in the war, saying that neutrality was the same as taking the side of the aggressor."
PoliticsMay 9, 2023
Show more stories
A massive fire amid riots in the southern French town of Annecy
Live

France riots: Macron tells parents to keep kids off streets

Politics31 minutes ago
