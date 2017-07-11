EU leaders agree Belarus sanctions after deadlock lifted

European Union leaders agreed to levy sanctions against officials in Belarus, early on Friday, ending a diplomatic standoff with Cyprus by agreeing to send a tough message to Turkey.

The sanctions list targets some 40 senior officials in Belarus who are accused of falsifying presidential election results and being behind the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in the aftermath of the August 9 election.

"We have to decided today to implement the sanctions," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after chairing the summit in Brussels. "It's very important to do what we decided a few weeks ago,'' and to send a signal that "we are credible.''

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was not included on the sanctions list, although Michel said the bloc "will follow the situation" and could change the list.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans for those targeted.

More to follow...

rs/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)