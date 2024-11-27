EU lawmakers greenlight von der Leyen's top team

The European Parliament has approved the new European Commission team led by Ursula von der Leyen. The vote comes as Brussels faces mounting international challenges.

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday backed the composition of the next European Commission, with 370 voting in favor of the nominations and 282 against.

Ahead of the vote, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Europe has "no time to waste" to boost its defenses and competitiveness.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg confirmed the new commission with 370 votes in favour, 282 votes against, and 36 abstentions.

The team of 26 commissioners is due to begin work on December 1, led by the already re-elected von der Leyen.

