EU lawmakers greenlight von der Leyen's top team

The European Parliament has approved the new European Commission team led by Ursula von der Leyen. The vote comes as Brussels faces mounting international challenges.

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday backed the composition of the next European Commission.

Ahead of the vote, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Europe has "no time to waste" to boost its defenses and competitiveness.

What happened in the session?

Lawmakers in Strasbourg confirmed the new commission with 370 votes in favor, 282 votes against, and 36 abstentions.

While conservative and centrist parliamentarians largely supported von der Leyen's team, far-right and leftist groups mainly voted against.

The team of 26 commissioners is scheduled to begin work on December 1, led by the already re-elected von der Leyen.

Addressing parliamentarians, von der Leyen said the team was ready to immediately address mounting challenges for the bloc — most urgently the Ukraine war "raging at Europe's borders."

She appealed for a massive boost in spending on defense. "We have no time to waste. And we must be as ambitious, as the threats are serious."

Among the EU's other concerns are war in the Middle East, an increasing economic threat from China, and the upcoming return of US President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

"Our freedom and sovereignty depend more than ever on our economic strength," von der Leyen told lawmakers. "Our security depends on our ability to compete, innovate and produce."

Von der Leyen noted there was "something wrong" when Moscow was spending up to 9% of GDP on defense against the 1.9% aggregate spending by EU member states

What are some of the key appointments?

The top roles in the new commission shed some light on the bloc's priorities for the next five years.

Estonia's former prime minister, Kaja Kallas, is to take over from Josep Borrell as the EU's top diplomat.

Meanwhile, Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius landed a new role overseeing the EU's push to rearm with the space and defense portfolio. This however has a limited scope, with the vast majority of defense expenditure up to individual member states.

Meanwhile, trade policy has also shot up the agenda as the EU looks ahead to the Trump presidency. That role will go to Slovakia's Maros Sefcovic, a seasoned European commissioner.

Although the member states must still approve the new commission, that final step is considered a formality.

Meanwhile, France's former Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne is to take charge of industrial strategy as Europe's manufacturing sector struggles with competition from China, high energy costs and weak investment.

As the EU's executive body, the Commission is the only EU institution that can propose new laws. These are subsequently debated by the European Parliament and the EU's member states.

