EU launches new plan to fight cancer

For World Cancer Day on Tuesday, political leaders met with healthcare professionals and advocates at the European Commission to launch the "Beating Cancer" plan, Europe's latest initiative in the fight against cancer.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to introduce the plan on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels.

"I studied medicine to help others overcome sadness and helplessness," she wrote on Twitter that morning. "Today cancer survival rates are increasing, but still so much to do."

Political leaders, health and medical professionals, and non-profits gathered to exchange their views on the initiative and help identify goals and a future plan of action.

Around 1.6 million people died of cancer in the bloc in 2016, according to data shared EU statistics agency destatis on Tuesday, accounting for 26% of all EU deaths.

Lung cancer was the most prevalent cancer among men while breast cancer was the biggest concern for women. Proportionally, more men were killed by cancer than women.

Hungary has the highest rate of cancer fatalities in the EU, with 345 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. Cyprus has the lowest rate, at 194 per 100,000.

