EU issues TikTok 'retention order' over Romania elections

EU regulators have ordered TikTok to retain data related to Romania's presidential election. Bucharest has released intelligence linking Moscow to surprise pro-Russian winner Calin Georgescu.

The European Union (EU) has ordered TikTok to freeze data linked to recent Romanian elections due to possible interference, the bloc said in a statement on Thursday.

The European Commission issued a "retention order" under the bloc's sweeping Digital Services Act (DSA), which regulates how social media platforms and tech companies operate in Europe.

The EU demanded TikTok "freeze and preserve data related to actual or forseeable systemic risks" the platform could pose to "electoral processes and civic discourse" in the EU.

EU Tech Commissioner Henna Virkkunen called the retention order a "key step" in the bloc's investigation into declassified Romanian intelligence reports that revealed Russian interference in the vote.

Russia on Thursday denied the accusation.

The EU's skepticism comes amid concerns over potential outside meddling in an election that saw independent pro-Russia ultranationalist Calin Georgescu emerge from relative obscurity to become the front-runner after the first round of the presidential contest on November 24.

TikTok rejects interference via its platform

In response to the EU's order, TikTok said it was "cooperating" with Brussels regarding the matter.

"We look forward to establishing the facts in light of some of the speculation and inaccurate reports we have seen," TikTok said in a statement.

The short-form video hosting service, owned by China's ByteDance, has refuted the suggestion of Romanian election interference via its platform.

Georgescu's campaign was run exclusively on social media with the candidate skipping TV debates and even forgoing campaign posters.

Instead, he produced hundreds of TikTok videos presenting himself in various situations and settings, all emphasizing strength, tradition and faith — swimming in a winter lake, riding horseback in traditional Romanian costume, lighting candles in front of an icon in an orthodox church, etc.

The videos soon went viral, gathering millions of clicks. Other Facebook, Instagram and X channels also quickly popped up to support him.

Romanian prosecuters open investigation into Georgescu campaign

Romania's public prosecutor's office has also announced that it would be opening an investigation into Georgescu and whether money laundering and other illegal activities occurred during his campaign.

Georgescu claimed to have spent "zero" on his TikTok campaign, however, the declassified intelligence report released by Romania's Supreme Defense Council (CSAT) suggests a €1 million ($1.06 million) price tag.

On Wednesday, the US State Department addressed that issue in a statement, saying: "We are concerned by the Romanian Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT)'s report of Russian involvement in malign cyber activity designed to influence the integrity of the Romanian electoral process. Data referenced in the report should be fully investigated to ensure the integrity of Romania’s electoral process."

In the second round of elections on December 1, far-right parties performed well, though the ruling center-left Social Democrats emerged as the most powerful party and are hoping to put together a pro-EU coalition government.

On Sunday, December 8, Georgescu will face pro-EU reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union (USR) party — who came in second in the November ballot — in a final vote.

