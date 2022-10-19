  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Firefighters stand on smoking rubble
The aftermath of a drone attack in Ukraine Image: Oleksii Chumachenko/ZUMA/IMAGO
PoliticsIran

EU to slap new sanctions on Iran over Ukraine drone strikes

21 minutes ago

EU diplomats have said a new package of sanctions on Iran is in response to recent drone strikes in Ukraine. Iran has denied supplying Russian forces with arms.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IQrJ

The European Union is set to agree on new sanctions targeting officials in Tehran over Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia and used in strikes on Ukraine, four diplomats and a French official said on Wednesday. 

The EU has "evidence" that drones used by Russia against Ukraine originated in Iran, said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

An official announcement is expected by EU member states before midday on Thursday. 

Ukraine has said the Russian military is increasingly deploying Iranian-made "Shahed-136" drones to attack Ukrainian cities. 

Iran denies providing Russian forces with weapons. 

Ukraine says Russia uses Iranian-made drones

los/wmr (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Servicemen of the Odesa Brigade are seen at a combat position

Russia-Ukraine updates: Moscow begins 'evacuation' from Kherson

Russia-Ukraine updates: Moscow begins 'evacuation' from Kherson

Russian-backed officials say the battle for Kherson will begin in the "near future." Ursula von der Leyen says recent missile and drone attacks on infrastructure are a war crime. DW has the latest.
Conflicts2 hours ago
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU foreign ministers approve Ukraine aid, Iran sanctions

EU foreign ministers approve Ukraine aid, Iran sanctions

The EU has approved new sanctions targeting Iran's so-called morality police, as top diplomats gathered in Luxembourg. Also on the agenda is increased financial aid and military training for Ukraine.
ConflictsOctober 17, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Servicemen of the Odesa Brigade are seen at a combat position

Ukraine updates: Russia begins 'evacuation' from Kherson

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Flut-Opfer

The aftermath of the Nigeria floods

The aftermath of the Nigeria floods

Catastrophe2 hours ago02:31 min
More from Africa

Asia

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea

South Korea eyes nuclear option amid North Korean threats

South Korea eyes nuclear option amid North Korean threats

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of Karin Radstrom in front of a Daimler truck

Attracting female top managers getting tougher in Germany

Attracting female top managers getting tougher in Germany

Business2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A gas installation is seen in Poland.

EU leaders to discuss Europe's energy crisis

EU leaders to discuss Europe's energy crisis

Politics38 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A replica of the FIFA WM trophy in front of the skyline of Doha.

FIFA World Cup 2022: What to know about Qatar before you go

FIFA World Cup 2022: What to know about Qatar before you go

Travel8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Two people stand in a field of solar panels, in an autumn landscape of dried grass and bare trees

North Dakota banks on renewables

North Dakota banks on renewables

Business24 hours ago05:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migration4 hours ago03:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage