EU to slap new sanctions on Iran over Ukraine drone strikes

EU diplomats have said a new package of sanctions on Iran is in response to recent drone strikes in Ukraine. Iran has denied supplying Russian forces with arms.

The European Union is set to agree on new sanctions targeting officials in Tehran over Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia and used in strikes on Ukraine, four diplomats and a French official said on Wednesday.

The EU has "evidence" that drones used by Russia against Ukraine originated in Iran, said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

An official announcement is expected by EU member states before midday on Thursday.

Ukraine has said the Russian military is increasingly deploying Iranian-made "Shahed-136" drones to attack Ukrainian cities.

Iran denies providing Russian forces with weapons.

Ukraine says Russia uses Iranian-made drones

los/wmr (Reuters, dpa)