 EU investigates French supermarkets for possible collusion | News | DW | 04.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU investigates French supermarkets for possible collusion

The EU is investigating whether two of France's largest supermarket chains are breaking the bloc's competition rules. The two companies could have breached the terms of a buying alliance they set up in 2014.

Supermarkt der Kette Intermarche (picture-alliance/Eibner/M. Hommes)

The European Commission launched formal investigation on Monday into whether two of France’s biggest supermarkets are in breach of European Union competition rules by colluding on sales activities.

The Commission wants to find out whether Casino and Intermarche (owned by Les Mousquetaires) engaged in "anticompetitive conduct" via a buying alliance they set up in 2014.

Specifically, the investigation will focus on whether the two supermarkets coordinated their activities on the development of their shop networks and their pricing policy for consumers.

Read more: France to tighten regulations after 'Nutella frenzy'

Purchasing alliances are permitted by the EU if they are used for the joint procurement of branded products. The cooperation agreements are used to foster purchasing power, which can ultimately lead to lower prices or better quality products for consumers.  

In this case, the EU is concerned that the alliance between Casino and Intermarche, the multiple contacts between retailers, has led them to collude on their retail sales activities.

  • Microsoft Media Player - IT-Unternehmen l Strafen (Imago/H. Rudel)

    EU: the great antitrust busters

    Microsoft tread the Windows ledge

    In 2004, the European Commission finished a five-year investigation into Microsoft and concluded that the US tech giant had exploited a monopoly on PC operating systems. The fine was €497 million ($579 million). Within 90 days, Microsoft was obliged to offer a Windows product without its 'Mediaplayer' product.

  • Microsoft (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T.S. Warren)

    EU: the great antitrust busters

    Another blow for Bill and Co

    In 2007, the European Commission went for Microsoft again, this time imposing a fine of €900 million. The reason was that they reckoned Microsoft had charged competitors unjustifably high license fees to avail of technical information. This violated previously agreed EU requirements.

  • Intel Chip - IT-Unternehmen l Strafen (Imago/Xinhua)

    EU: the great antitrust busters

    Intel Inside Job

    In 2009, a record fine was issued with the breaking of the €1 billion barrier. This time, it was the chipmaker Intel, fined €1.06 billion in what was part of a near-decade long dispute over cartel activity. The EU said that Intel had abused its market position by obliging clients such as Saturn and Media Markt to sell PCs made with Intel chips.

  • Microsoft (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

    EU: the great antitrust busters

    Just browsing, and just one browser...

    In 2013, Microsoft had to dole out another €561 million to the EU. This time, the company was accused of failing to offer an adequate choice of browser to its customers, as it had promised it would a few years earlier. The Commission said that from May 2011 to July 2012, Microsoft had failed to do this.

  • Speicherchip auf Kreditkarte Symbolbild Smartcard (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    EU: the great antitrust busters

    To Infineon - €100 million - and beyond!

    In 2014, the European Commission slapped a fine of €138 million on four different chip manufacturers, including the Munich-based company Infineon, which had to pay the vast majority of the total amount. Their sin was that between September 2003 and September 2005, they had engaged in price controlling activity with the likes of Philips and Samsung.

  • Google Online-Shopping - IT-Unternehmen l Strafen (picture alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    EU: the great antitrust busters

    Ok Google, stop manipulating search results

    In 2017, Google was ordered to pay a whopping €2.42 billion fine into the EU coffers, with the Commission accusing the search kingpin of manipulating online shopping searches, abusing its market position as a result. The specific transgression was that Google had prioritised its own services' price comparisons in search results ahead of its competitors.

  • Qualcomm und Apple - IT-Unternehmen l Strafen (picture alliance/Imaginechina/dpa/L. Shengli)

    EU: the great antitrust busters

    Qualcomm eats the forbidden Apple

    In 2017, Qualcomm, a chip supplier of US behemoth Apple, had to pay €997 million to the EU. The accusation was that the US company had been paying a fortune to Apple in order to thwart its own competitors. It meant that Qualcomm had abused an already dominant position to exclude other LTE chipset makers from the market.


Read more:Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency faces EU antitrust scrutiny

Joint-buying "can bring lower prices to consumers for food and personal care brands that they purchase on a daily basis,” said EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a statement. “Such benefits can, however, disappear quickly if retailers use these alliances to collude on their sales activities."

Read more: EU opens antitrust probe into Amazon over use of merchant data

The Commission conducted unannounced inspections of each supermarket in February 2017 and May 2019 as part of a preliminary inquiry into possible collusion through purchasing alliances.

There is no deadline for the completion of an antitrust investigation and their duration depends on factors such as the complexity of the case and whether the companies involved are cooperative.

Watch video 11:20

DW Business - Europe & America

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France to tighten regulations after 'Nutella frenzy'

France plans to unveil a bill to tighten rules on supermarket promotions after a Nutella sale at supermarket chain Intermarche sparked brawls in several stores. The sale saw jars of Nutella discounted by 70 percent. (31.01.2018)  

EU opens antitrust probe into Amazon over use of merchant data

The investigation is probing whether the e-commerce giant is using merchant data to gain a competitive advantage. The move came hours after Germany said it was dropping a seven-month antitrust probe into Amazon. (17.07.2019)  

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency faces EU antitrust scrutiny

Facebook's Libra is reportedly being probed by the European Union's competition authorities. The cryptocurrency plan has been met with intense skepticism from both data protection activists and regulators. (21.08.2019)  

EU: the great antitrust busters

Don't be evil? The EU seems to agree, particularly going by the manner in which it fines the big US software companies when they fall foul of the bloc's laws. Since 2004, penalties for transgressions have risen markedly. (18.07.2018)  

WWW links

European Commission press release

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW Business - Europe & America  

Related content

China Skyline von Shanghai

Trump trade war: Macron pushes for EU deals in China 04.11.2019

A French presidential adviser said it's time for China to prove its openness to trade with "progress on the EU-China deals." European businesses have long complained of restricted access to China's market.

Frankreich Mitglied von Carrefour-Team

Inside Europe: French supermarkets fight food waste 18.10.2019

France became a leader in the fight against food waste when, three and a half years ago, it passed a law forcing supermarkets to donate to the needy rather than destroy — by dousing it with bleach for example — their unsold, near-sell-by-date food. Now a string of start-ups has emerged to cater for a thriving anti-food waste economy. This report from John Laurenson starts below a Paris church.

Deutschland Zeichnung Chanukkaleuchter

Anti-Semitism on the rise in the EU 14.10.2019

Research clearly shows that anti-Semitic abuse and violence is increasing in the EU. Following last week's anti-Semitic attack in Halle, Germany, the EU has urged decisive action. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Advertisement