EU interior ministers fail to find compromise on Mediterranean refugee rescue

European Union interior ministers met in Finland on Thursday to address ongoing disagreements about the bloc's migration policies, particularly focused on the issues of who should take responsibility for new arrivals.

Ahead of the meeting, Germany's conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that he would pursue a "temporary arrangement" for distributing refugees between the member states, but expressed skepticism that a deal would be reached in one day.

A day beforehand, Seehofer had backed away from the idea of specific migrant quotas for each country, worried that this would made it seem like there was a "de facto border opening."

He added that he believed migrants rescued from the dangerous Mediterranean crossing should be brought to a safe port, but, "it doesn't necessarily have to be a European port."

Later on Thursday, the summit in Helsinki ended without a deal being struck, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

There were "very different opinions," Castaner said, with some ministers refusing to allow more refugees into their country, others appealing for solidarity, and many expressing concern about enticing more migrants to attempt the journey.

Salvini steadfast on port closures

Italy has recently made headlines for closing its ports to rescue vessels as part of far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's anti-immigrant policies. Rome has even gone so far as to file criminal charges against a German boat captain who took 40 rescued refugees to Sicily last month.

EU nations such as Greece and Italy have long complained that they unfairly bear the brunt of migrant influxes due to their locations on the Mediterranean Sea.

Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, warned that member states needed to show solidarity or the bloc could "break apart."

"We're arguing from (the perspective of) two different continents," he told DW. "Firstly, from a civilized Europe, which France, Germany and others are effectively trying to create. And secondly, another Europe — a humane no man's land. And that's extremely bad."

Asselborn stressed that Europe still had a crucial decision to make on migration. "I hope that the decisive step isn't that we (reject) a European integration policy," he said. "Then things would go wrong."

'Unworthy of Europe'

Seehofer also said before the meeting that he hoped to end the "agonizing process" of recent weeks, in which refugees have had to endure "eight or 14 days off the coast" under deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

"This treatment is simply unworthy of Europe," he said.

Germany and France have sought to form an alliance of 10 or so countries for distributing refugees, with Italy still taking in some migrants. Salvini has categoricaly rejected this plan, however.

During the talks, Salvini wrote on Twitter that "Ministers from several countries have praised Italy's policy of defending borders which has led to a drastic reduction of arrivals in Europe and of deaths in the Mediterranean,"

Seehofer said it was necessary for Europe to put an end to the "pull effect" its policies had in encouraging more refugees to attempt the sea crossing.

"We do not want … any repetition of what happened in 2015," he said, referring to the influx of more than a million refugees in Germany during that year.

