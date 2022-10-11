  1. Skip to content
Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Alexandra von Nahmen
42 minutes ago

The EU is increasing its humanitarian aid for Latin America. The EU commissioner for crisis management has just been to Panama to meet migrants from South America who've crossed the notorious Darien Gap on their treacherous journey north.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IPm3
von Nahmen Alexandra Kommentarbild App
Alexandra von Nahmen DW’s Brussels Bureau Chief, focusing on transatlantic relations, security policy, counter-terrorism
Ukraine updates: Russia begins evacuation from Kherson

Ukraine updates: Russia begins evacuation from Kherson

Conflicts3 hours ago
