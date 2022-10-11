Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationPanamaMigrants risk death on Darien Gap trek northTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationPanamaAlexandra von Nahmen42 minutes ago42 minutes agoThe EU is increasing its humanitarian aid for Latin America. The EU commissioner for crisis management has just been to Panama to meet migrants from South America who've crossed the notorious Darien Gap on their treacherous journey north.https://p.dw.com/p/4IPm3Advertisement