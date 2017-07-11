EU imposes sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

The EU on Monday agreed to slap new sanctions on Belarus, after Minsk forced a plane flying over its airspace to land in order to arrest a Belarusian dissident onboard.

In response, the EU leaders decided to ban Belarusian carriers from flying over the bloc's airspace. The sanctions were approved during a summit in Brussels.

The EU called on European authorities "to adopt necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports." They also requested EU carriers to refrain from flying over Belarusian airspace. Following the EU statement, Dutch airline KLM announced would halt flights over Belarus.

German airline Lufthansa said Monday it would temporily suspend its flights over Belarus until further notice, along with Latvia airline Air Baltic and Scandinavian airline SAS. The Ukrainian government stopped flights between Ukraine and Belarus and instructed Ukranian aircraft not to fly over Belarusian airspace.

The UK has also ordered British planes to avoid Belarus.

Why is the EU sanctioning Belarus?

EU leaders condemned the arrest of 26-year-old Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian dissident and blogger who was detained in Minsk after the Belarus authorities forcibly diverted his flight. Originally, the exiled blogger was traveling from Athens to Vilnius. However, the Belarus military scrambled a fighter jet while the Ryanair aircraft was in the Belarusian airspace.

On Monday, the EU bloc called for the release of Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was also taken into custody by Belarusian officials.

The bloc urged the International Civil Aviation Organization investigate the incident. Some European leaders have characterized the event as state-sponsored "hijacking" or "piracy" of a passenger aircraft.

What have Belarusian authorities said about the incident?

Belarusian authorities have claimed the plane was at risk due to a bomb threat from Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

Hamas spokesperson Farzi Barhoum has rejected the claim, and said the group did not any issue any threat towards the airliner.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has characterized the Belarusian government's account of the incident as "completely implausible."

Belarus has also claimed Western countries are "unfounded accusations" about the event for political reasons. Russia, an ally of Belarus, has defended Minsk's handling of the crisis.

What is the political situation in Belarus?

The grounding of the plane and the arrest of Pratasevich is the latest move by Minsk to censor anti-government media.

Pratasevich is the co-founder and editor of Nexta, a regime-critical channel on popular messaging app Telegram. He appeared in a video released Monday, where he claimed he was being treated well while in custody.

The Belarusian government has cracked down on opposition journalists and media after President Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election against opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in August of last year. Critics believe the election was rigged in favor of Lukashenko.

Thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets in recent months to protest Lukashenko's victory. In response, authorities have arrested protesters and taken steps to silence government-critical media.

Lukashenko signed a law on Monday that would allow the government to restrict media reporting on unauthorized demonstrations.

Lukashenko has served as Belarus' president since 1994.

