EU imposes sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

The EU on Monday agreed to slap new sanctions on Belarus, after Minsk forced a plane flying over its airspace to land in order to arrest a Belarusian dissident onboard.

The EU decided to ban Belarusian carriers from flying over the bloc's airspace in response to the diversion. The sanctions were approved by the EU during a summit in Brussels.

A statement from the EU called on European authorities "to adopt necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports."

The bloc also requested EU carriers to refrain from flying over Belarusian airspace.

EU leaders condemned the arrest of 26-year-old Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian dissident and blogger who was arrested by authorities after the plane was grounded in Minsk.

The bloc called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to conduct an investigation into the incident. Some European leaders have characterized the event as state-supported "hijacking" or "piracy" of a passenger aircraft.

What have Belarusian authorities said about the incident?

Belarusian authorities have claimed the plane was at risk due to a bomb threat from Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

