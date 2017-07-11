EU imposes sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

The EU on Monday agreed to slap new sanctions on Belarus, after Minsk forced a plane flying over its airspace to land in order to arrest a Belarusian dissident onboard.

The EU decided to ban Belarusian carriers from flying over the bloc's airspace in response to the diversion. The announcement comes after EU leaders met for a summit on the issue in Brussels.

The bloc also requested EU carriers to refrain from flying over Belarusian airspace.

EU leaders condemned the arrest of 26-year-old Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian dissident and blogger who was arrested by authorities after the plane was grounded in Minsk.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

wd/dj