EU imposes sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

The EU on Monday agreed to slap new sanctions on Belarus, after Minsk forced a plane flying over its airspace to land in order to arrest a Belarusian dissident onboard. The EU decided to ban Belarusian carriers from flying over the bloc's airspace in response to the diversion.

The bloc also requested EU carriers to refrain from flying over Belrusian airspace.

EU leaders condemned the arrest of 26-year-old Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian dissident and blogger who was arrested by authorities after the plane was grounded in Minsk.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

