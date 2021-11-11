EU import duties on steel divide the industry

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An extension of EU measures to protect the EU's steel industry is pushing up prices, according to processing firms in Europe.
"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
The United States has agreed to reduce tariffs on EU steel in return for a relaxation of countertariffs on US products, both sides said. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans may get cheaper in the EU.
The Kremlin seemed to distance itself from a threat made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko amid a standoff with the European Union.
The family is facing a fine of up to €10,000 for bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam from Kenya. Customs officials said it was a serious infraction to bring the shells in without appropriate permits.
